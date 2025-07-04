Gunmen kill 1, wound another outside Belmont mini mart

GUNMEN opened fire outside a mini mart in Belmont on July 4, killing one person and injuring another.

Initial reports say the victim was a 15-year-old boy. The survivor, a 24-year-old man, was taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital, where he is receiving treatment.

According to police, the shooting happened around mid-morning on Serraneau Road. The two victims were standing in front of the mini mart when a silver car pulled up. Three gunmen got out and opened fire, hitting both the teenager and the man.

The injured man managed to run a short distance before collapsing. The attackers then got back into the car and drove off.

Police and soldiers responded and searched the area, but the suspects were not found.

Investigations are ongoing.