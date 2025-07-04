Ex-Cepep workers protest near Red House during India PM's visit

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks at the Red House on July 4. - Photo by Jeff K Mayers

HUNDREDS of former workers from the Community-Based Environmental Protection and Enhancement Programme (Cepep) gathered on Frederick Street, opposite Woodford Square, and staged a peaceful demonstration over recent mass firings at the company.

The demonstration was held while Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was addressing a joint sitting of Parliament on July 4.

The former workers expressed their frustration, disappointment and anger after an estimated 360 contractors and more than 10,500 workers were issued termination letters on June 27.

Newsday saw the crowd around 11.30 am and asked why people were gathered.

One woman said, "What you mean what going on? They fire a set of people and bring this Indian man and spend a set ah money. We suffering and them living nice."

Another woman said the group had gathered as early as 10 am.

A woman who was also fired on June 27 saw the opportunity to "hustle some sales."

"Water, water two for five. I lost my work, but I have my foot," she said.

"My child better than me. At least she have box lunch, I cyah eat."

Around midday, the group began walking around Woodford Square, with several men urging others not to carry the specially made placards that called for justice and government accountability.

One man urged the crowd to not confront the police and to obey any orders.

As they met the end of Woodford Square on Frederick Street, they wanted to go onto Knox Street.

Police and army personnel who were looking on immediately took action, telling the crowd they could not walk on Knox Street in large numbers as it would disturb the peace.

After some initial resistance and back-and-forth among the crowd, they eventually agreed to walk along Knox Street, in single file, up to the corner of Pembroke Street before turning back.

Michael Eastman, one of the terminated contractors, told the media the crowd came from around the country.

"The intention is to let the Government know what they have done to the poor people of this country is not acceptable.

"We have a lot of concerns right now. People are literally on the breadline. We all are citizens, to just cut their salaries, cut the programme, they have nothing with responsibilities, we need a way out."

While Eastman spoke, many in the crowd chanted, "Barry must go."

Cepep was moved from the Rural Development and Local Government Ministry to the Public Utilities Ministry, now headed by Barry Padarath.

Padarath told Newsday on June 27 all contractors were hired for a further three years, just before the general election, which raised serious questions about impropriety. Such improprieties were referred to the Attorney General's office.

Eastman said in light of the UNC’s campaign slogan When UNC wins, everybody wins, none of the dismissed workers felt like "winners."

Following the ceremony at the Red House, members of the Opposition, including their leader, Pennelope Beckles joined the former Cepep workers in prayer, chants, and solidarity.

With reporting by Gregory Mc Burnie