Education Division congratulates Tobago students on SEA results

Sierra Brebnor of Signal Hill Primary Government is delighted as she checks her SEA results online on July 3 at her home in Signal Hill, Tobago. Sierra passed for her first choice, Bishop's High School. - Photo courtesy Visual Styles

THE wait is over for the 1,004 students – 549 boys and 455 girls – across Tobago who sat the 2025 Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA). The results were released shortly after 11pm on July 3 on the Ministry of Education’s website.

On July 4, the THA Division of Education, Research and Technology extended heartfelt congratulations to the students. This milestone, the division said, marks not just the culmination of years of primary schooling, but the exciting beginning of a brand-new chapter filled with promise, growth, and opportunity.

“We recognise the tremendous effort and determination it took to reach this point.

"The commitment shown by students, the encouragement provided by parents, the tireless support of teachers, and the steady guidance of school leaders have all played a critical role in shaping these young minds.

"Tobago’s educational journey is a collective one, and the division commends the entire school community for helping our students cross this important threshold.”