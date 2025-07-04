Curtains come down for Married and Mischievous

A scene from the play Married and Mischievous. -

The curtains come down RS/RR Productions’ latest comedy, Married and Mischievous this weekend at Queen’s Hall and SAPA.

A media release said, since its opening in April, Married and Mischievous has left audiences in stitches with its raw, raunchy, no-holds-barred take on love, lies, and liquor-fuelled lunacy.

Ever wondered what happens when you mix three married couples, a night of “relaxation,” and way too many drinks?

“Married and Mischievous invites you to the dinner party from hell – or heaven, depending on which character you ask. When the alcohol starts flowing and inhibitions start dropping, these seemingly respectable couples transform into truth-telling, secret-spilling, boundary-crossing mischief-makers who clearly didn’t read the marriage handbook’s chapter on Things You Should Never Say Out Loud,” the release said.

Directed by Debra Boucaud Mason and Richard Ragoobarsingh, this adults-only comedy features Ragoobarsingh, Leslie Ann Lavine, Kern Samuel, Zo Mari Tanker, Kala Neehal, Nicholas Subero and Benita Wilson.

“This is marriage uncensored, unfiltered, and absolutely unhinged,” the release said.

Married and Mischievous will be at Queen’s Hall on July 4 and 5 at 8.30 pm, and July 6 at SAPA at 6.30 pm.

For tickets and additional info call 481-2185, 338-6024, or 744-7581 or visit RS/RR Productions Theatre on social media.