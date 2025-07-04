CEPEP's impact will live on

Nelson Mandela casts vote in elections. AP Photo -

THE EDITOR: Dr Myles Munroe once said, "When purpose is not known, abuse is inevitable." This resonates with a piercing clarity in our current landscape, where the very citizens who embody dedication and service are tragically mislabelled as corrupt, obscene, and wasteful, seemingly where the very fabric of our society slowly unravels under the weight of job loss, systemic prejudice, and deliberate misrepresentation.

To reject such an egregious mischaracterisation, to rise above the torrent of public disdain and reclaim one's inherent worth demand not merely strength, but a profound understanding of one's purpose.

With a deeper understanding of resilience also emerges the timeless words of Nelson Mandela: "The greatest glory in living lies not in never falling, but in rising every time we fall." It is this indomitable spirit, this inherent capacity for resurgence, that has and will irrevocably define the people of TT. It is the very essence of our collective being, this unyielding will to overcome, that will undoubtedly carry us through these most trying and pivotal times.

The CEPEP programme, the meticulously designed Community-Based Environmental Protection and Enhancement Programme since 2002, stands not only as an initiative, but as a living testament to this very resilience, a vibrant manifestation of purpose in action.

These individuals who have consecrated their lives to this programme, pouring out their time, energy, and maintenance of our nation's vital green spaces, are not merely workers; they are the true, unsung heroes, the very custodians of our national heritage.

They are the silent sustainers of our environment, the diligent architects of our clean and serene surroundings, faithfully fulfilling their purpose despite the myriad, often unseen, challenges and condescending undertones they courageously face. This, therefore, is an act of stewardship.

So, with a profound sense of dismay and a deep understanding of potential loss of this vital programme, which has served as an indispensable lifeline for countless entrepreneurs, devoted parents, and families, it is bewildering to witness how CEPEP is being systematically diminished and, shockingly, facing potential obliteration.

I implore the powers that be to recognise the immeasurable, multifaceted impact of CEPEP and to never, under any circumstances, underestimate its intrinsic value.

CEPEP has not just provided employment; it has bestowed upon thousands a reason for being, and a platform for contribution. It is our collective and sacred duty to ensure that this fundamental human right is not arbitrarily stripped away. To dismantle CEPEP is to amputate the very limb of purpose from the body of our society.

To the brave individuals across the board who have been unjustly affected by the crippling of income instability of job loss, and the corrosive stain of prejudice: You will live, you will not die in spirit, you will heal from every wound, and you will undoubtedly flourish.

You are not weak; you are forged in the crucible of adversity, strong, incredibly resilient, and undeniably capable of rising above every challenge that currently appears insurmountable. You may have temporarily lost a job, an income stream, or even a perceived livelihood, but you have not, and can never, lose your dignity, your immutable worth, or your divinely ordained purpose. These are eternal assets.

CEPEP is a catalyst that has drawn diverse people together, fostering a vibrant sense of community and an invaluable spirit of togetherness with a fertile platform for budding entrepreneurs to bravely rise.

I urge every citizen, every stakeholder, every guardian of our nation's future, to hold fast to hope with an unyielding grip, to grasp their sense of purpose and value as a non-negotiable birthright, and to never, under any circumstance, surrender to despair. The future is not some distant horizon; it is found within you, residing in the untapped potential of every individual.

You are the very seeds, the living embodiments of potential, the seeds that are destined to become a fruit, the fruit that will bear trees, and those trees will, in turn, yield an abundance of more fruit. We are the generation that will rise from the ashes of adversity, who will heal from the wounds of injustice, and who will decisively overcome every obstacle.

CEPEP may indeed be facing an uncertain future, but its profound impact, its indelible legacy, will continue to be felt.

ANCILLA KIRBY-SCOTT

Laventille