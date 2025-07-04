Bishop Anstey, 'Pres' San Fernando crowned Relay Festival champs

Tariq Alexis-Meade of Trinity College runs the first leg for his school in the boys' Under-17 4x400-metre relay during the Trinbago Schools' Relay Festival at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo, July 3. - Photos by Ayanna Kinsale

PRESIDENT of Secondary Schools’ Track and Field (SSTF) Joseph Brewster said major plans are in place to invite schools from Canada to add more competition to the Trinbago Schools’ Relay Festival.

The 2025 edition of the relay festival was held at Hasely Crawford Stadium in Mucurapo, on July 3.

Bishop Anstey High School defended the girls’ title and the new champion of the boys’ category was Presentation College San Fernando.

A few schools that normally have quality teams, including 2024 boys’ champions Queen’s Royal College, St Benedict’s College, Toco Secondary and many Tobago schools, did not compete. Roxborough Secondary have been a powerhouse over the past few years and they certainly would have been a contender to win titles.

The 2024 event was held in January, but this year’s meet was postponed as the stadium was closed in January to complete renovations for the hosting of the 2025 Carifta Games in April.

“For the Tobago (schools), the question as to why they are not here will be better placed to the Tobago officials,” Brewster said. “We at the SSTF and SporTT, who sponsored us, we tried everything we could up until the last minute to get them here.”

Addressing why some of the Trinidad schools did not show up, Brewster said schools ending half day on July 3 may have been the reason. “They misunderstood that and did not ask a question and did not show up today thinking this event was off even though we sent out information.” Schools ended half day because of the visit of India Prime Minister Narendra Modi to TT.

Brewster added that end-of-term examinations took place this week which may have resulted in schools not turning up.

Looking ahead, Brewster said, “What we want to do is to invite schools from as far as Canada. We are building partnerships.”

Brewster said that with more schools participating, the teams will be broken up into two divisions. The invited schools and the top local teams will be in Pool A and the other TT schools will compete in Pool B. This year, the invited schools from outside TT were Princess Margaret School from Antigua and the St Vincent Grammar School. In the past, Jamaican schools also took part.

Bishop Anstey High topped the girls’ category this year with 190 points, second place went to Holy Name Convent (92 points) and Princess Margaret (56) were third.

TT junior athlete Tenique Vincent and Jeniah Tobias were among the standout athletes for Bishop Anstey. One of the races Bishop Anstey won on the day were the girls’ Under-21 4x400-metre relay in four minutes 14.03 seconds (4:14.03), ahead of Princess Margaret (4:25.18) and San Juan North Secondary (5:06.37).

Some of the other races in which Bishop Anstey emerged victorious were in the girls’ 4x800m relay open, the girls’ Under-15 4x100m relay and the girls’ Under-17 4x100m relay.

“Pres” San Fernando ended with 152 points among the boys, 40 points ahead of second-placed El Dorado East Secondary (112). Trinity College East rounded off the top three with 66 points.

Presentation were consistent throughout the day, but one of their best performances came in the boys’ Under-21 4x400m relay with a time of 3:20.29. Fatima finished second in 3:31.24 and San Juan North were third in 3:34.70.

Presentation were represented in most of the events, which helped the school accumulate a lot of points.

Brewster thanked all the sponsors, the SSTF committee and others for making the event possible.