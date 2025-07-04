Alzarri (4/61) shines on day one as WI bowl out Australia for 286

West Indies' Alzarri Joseph bowls against the West Indies during day one of the second Test match at National Cricket Stadium in St George's, Grenada, on July 3. - AP Photo

The West Indies bowlers had another solid day in the field as they bowled out Australia for 286 on the first day of the second Test match at the National Cricket Stadium, St George's, Grenada on July 3.

Antiguan fast bowler Alzarri Joseph led the West Indies attack admirably and had figures of four for 61 as Australia were bowled out late in the final session. Wicket-keeper/batsman Alex Carey top-scored with 63 off 81 balls, with Beau Webster making 60 off 115 balls. With the Aussies slipping to 93 for four at lunch and then 110 for five briefly into the second session, Carey and Webster frustrated the hosts with a 112-run stand for the sixth wicket.

Dropped on 46 by wicket-keeper Shai Hope when he attempted a ramp shot against pacer Anderson Phillip, Carey struck ten fours and the solitary six in his innings as he notched his second fifty of the series. Webster also got his second fifty of the series before he was run out late in the day's play.

The pair's stand was broken by Justin Greaves (one for 35), who had Carey pulling a short-pitched ball to Kraigg Brathwaite at short mid-wicket as the Aussies slipped to 222 for six. Aussie captain Pat Cummins made a lively 17 before he was bowled by Joseph with a delivery which kept unexpectedly low. Mitchell Starc (six) was the next to go as Australia slipped to 256 for eight when he feathered a Jayden Seales (two for 45) ball through to Hope.

Webster looked solid for most of the knock, but running between the wickets became his downfall when he was run out by Keacy Carty after a mix-up with Nathan Lyon (11) to leave his team on 267 for nine. Lyon then added 19 valuable runs with Josh Hazlewood, but was the last man to be dismissed when he flicked a Joseph bouncer into the hands of Hope.

It was perhaps fitting for Joseph to wrap up the tail, as he got the ball rolling in the first session when he trapped Usman Khawaja (16) lbw to end a fruitful opening partnership of 47 for the Australians. Coming into the playing XI for vice-captain Jomel Warrican, Phillip had an early impact as he removed Khawaja's opening partner Sam Konstas (25) with the score still on 47.

West Indies assumed control soon after as the returning Steve Smith (three) was well-caught at fine leg by Phillip after taking on a Joseph bouncer. Australia were 50 for three at that stage and lost their fourth wicket on the stroke of lunch when a flashing Cam Green (26) was caught at backward point by Windies captain Roston Chase. Seales was the bowler.

Soon after the lunch break, Shamar Joseph (one for 63) got in on the act when Hope took a fine, low catch to his left to get rid of the dangerous Travis Head (29).

Carey and Webster then took the Aussies to tea without further loss, but the West Indies bowlers found back their rhythm in the final session to bowl out their guests.

Around 5.45 pm, West Indies openers John Campbell and Brathwaite, who's playing his 100th Test, strode out to the middle but the umpires called play for bad light before the regional team's innings could get under way.

Summarised Scores:

AUSTRALIA: 286 (Alex Carey 63, Beau Webster 60, Travis Head 29; Alzarri Joseph 4/61, Jayden Seales 2/45) vs WEST INDIES.

