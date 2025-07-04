N Touch
Features

14 vie for Miss Magnificent Mom at Cascadia

CASCADIA HOTEL will play host to the Miss Magnificent Mom pageant on July 5, as 14 mothers from across Trinidad and Tobago will step into the spotlight to show off their talent, glam and elegance. They will compete for the title and $10,000.

The contestants were previously judged on talent and a personality interview, and this evening they will be judge on introductory speech, celebrity impersonation, evening gown and the Q&A segment.

For further information and show attendance, call 321-3037

Miss Paramin, Veronica Carasquero. -

Miss Carapo, Suzette Smith. -

Miss San Juan, Gillian Claveire. -

Miss Bon Air Gardens, Sie-Choy Peter-Absolam. -

Miss St Augustine, Shekinah Sirju. -

Miss Belmont, Keisha Greene. -

Miss Tunapuna Heights, Donna Lettelier. -

Miss Arima, Handel Forde-Bengochea. -

