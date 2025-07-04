14 vie for Miss Magnificent Mom at Cascadia

Reigning queen Latoya Ash. -

CASCADIA HOTEL will play host to the Miss Magnificent Mom pageant on July 5, as 14 mothers from across Trinidad and Tobago will step into the spotlight to show off their talent, glam and elegance. They will compete for the title and $10,000.

The contestants were previously judged on talent and a personality interview, and this evening they will be judge on introductory speech, celebrity impersonation, evening gown and the Q&A segment.

For further information and show attendance, call 321-3037