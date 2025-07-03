WASA CEO meets with unions

Acting Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) CEO Jeevan Joseph greets Public Services Association president Felisha Thomas on July 2 at WASA's head office in St Joseph. - Photo courtesy WASA

NEWLY-APPOINTED acting Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) CEO Jeevan Joseph had cordial discussions with the leadership of the three representative unions on July 2 at WASA’s head office, St Joseph.

In a news release on July 2, WASA said Joseph was accompanied by members of the executive evolution team when he met with Public Services Association (PSA) president Felisha Thomas, National Union of Government and Federated Workers (NUGFW) president Christopher Streete and Estate Police Association (EPA) president Deryck Richardson at WASA’s head office, St Joseph.

They were accompanied by members of their respective national executive teams.

The release said discussions were cordial and constructive, focusing on key outstanding matters affecting workers, including unresolved grievances, promotions and appointments, and negotiations for unsettled bargaining periods.

It said Joseph emphasised the pivotal role of the unions as partners in reshaping and redefining the evolution of the authority into an efficient, sustainable, and customer-centric utility, focused on the equitable delivery of water to all communities.

“He also affirmed management’s commitment to meaningful dialogue and collaboration, and all parties agreed to continue the discussions through regular meetings aimed at resolving outstanding industrial relations issues and improving productivity across the authority.”