Tobago man dies after fall from ladder

Police on patrol along the Claude Noel Highway. - File photo

A freak accident in Tobago has led to the death of 62-year-old Darryl Figaro, who fell from a ladder.

Police said Figaro, a private contractor of Mt Hay, Black Rock, was carrying out electrical work on the roof of a private villa in Bon Accord around 5.15 pm on Tuesday when he fell.

Sources said after the fall, Figaro, who was found bleeding from the nose and ears, was taken to the Scarborough General Hospital in an ambulance, where he was treated and warded in critical condition.

Reports said he died around 6 am on July 2.

An autopsy is expected to be done at the hospital’s mortuary. Tobago police are investigating.