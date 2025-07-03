Reparations commission – ‘It’s not us going to the EU’

Sir Hilary Beckles, chair of the Caribbean Community’s Reparations Commission. -

UWI’s Vice-Chancellor Prof Hilary Beckles, in his capacity as chair of the Caricom Reparations Commission (CRC) has said no member of the commission was a part of a Caribbean group visiting Britain and the European Union with a reparations agenda.

He said statements to the effect that these individuals, comprising a few from the Caribbean, but mostly Europeans, will engage in reparations conversations with political officials and civil society groups.

As a consequence, the commission received several requests for interviews and comments, necessitating a statement to clarify the situation for the betterment of all concerned, Sir Hilary said.

“These persons who have arrived in Europe are neither members of the CRC nor formally affiliated.”

He clarified that for over a decade, the CRC actively promoted reparatory justice campaigns on a global basis and adopted an open-tent policy approach to facilitate broad-based advocacy.

He said the commission recently received approval from Caricom Heads of Government to inaugurate a European public relations campaign to share its vision of reparations with political stakeholders and the general public.

“It is actively working on the design of the same. Supporting the historic grassroots movement with government support, the commission is deeply mindful of its complex diplomatic role and public responsibility in shaping the regional and global movement.”