PoS schools to remain open on July 4

Eduation Minister Michael Dowlath makes a point during the Standing Finance Committee meeting on Monday in Parliament. - Photo courtesy Office of the Parliament

EDUCATION Minister Dr Michael Dowlath said schools in Port of Spain will remain open as usual on July 4 during the visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Newsday received reports that scout troops would be present in full dress uniform at points during a motorcade. Asked at what point the scouts would be present, Dowlath said, “Remember PM Modi will be going to President’s House to receive the award. I’m sure there will be schoolchildren out.

“Arrangements have been made by different ministries. They have their arrangements in place, which are quite confidential because of the security measures.”

Dowlath said the ministry had advised the principals that the students would be needed, so they would make arrangements for the pupils to catch up with any missed classes.

“They have another week of school next week, so arrangements have been made by all school principals.”

Newsday understands there are some parents who are not allowing their children to participate.

Meanwhile, the Scout Association said it was not officially invited to participate in the youth rally being held during the visit of Modi.

In a statement to Newsday on July 3, National Scout Commissioner Mark John said, “We are, however, aware that several schools with active scout troops, as well as other youth organisations, have been invited. Young people may attend wearing their various uniforms as a way of expressing national pride and their pride in being members of the Scout Movement.

“Some may also choose to wear their Scout uniform in recognition of scouting’s global nature, as our young people have often interacted with Bharat Scouts and Guides through international exchanges, Jamborees, and virtual connections.”

John said the association took the opportunity to wish the nation well during this historic visit and extended its best wishes to Modi for a pleasant and meaningful stay in Trinidad and Tobago.