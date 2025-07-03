Penny, Farley expected at Modi's national award ceremony

Opposition Leader Pennelope Beckles - File photo

BOTH Opposition Leader Pennelope Beckles and Tobago House of Assembly (THA) head Farley Augustine told Newsday they plan to attend the award ceremony for President Christine Kangaloo to award the Order of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago (ORTT) to visiting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The award is set to be made at 10 am on July 4 at President's House.

Beckles and Augustine, via WhatsApp, told Newsday they had been invited and intended to be present.

Opposition Chief Whip Marvin Gonzales told Newsday via a phone call that the opposition had been invited and expected to attend a joint assembly of both Houses of Parliament at the Red House, due to be addressed by Modi.

Newsday asked Parliament which language Modi was expected to talk in during his address, given his use of Hindi at last year's 2nd Caricom-India Summit in Georgetown, Guyana, for which interpreters had to translate his words into English for viewers in TT. Newsday was told Modi is due to talk in English.

An Indian news agency – New Delhi TV (NDTV) – has reported that Modi is able to speak four languages of southern India – Tamil, Telegu, Kannada and Malyalam – on top of him otherwise also being reported to be able to speak the Indian languages Hindi and Gujarati.