Modi arrives in Trinidad

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi. - AP PHOTO

INDIAN Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Trinidad and Tobago.

The Air India flight carrying Modi and his entourage arrived at the south terminal of the Piarco International Airport around 3.30 pm on July 3, to a ceremony full of pomp and splendour befitting the visit of a major foreign head of state.

In addition to uniformed members of the protective services, there were moko jumbies wearing yellow and carrying TT and India flags, other cultural performers and people dressed in traditional East Indian attire waiting to welcome him.

Modi was welcomed by Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar and other members of her government as well as Indian High Commissioner to TT, Pradeep Singh Rajpurohit.

Three young boys carrying flowers accompanied Persad-Bissessar, who was wearing a royal blue and silver sari, to greet Modi.

Modi's two day visit is part of a five-nation tour which the Indian prime minister embarked upon on July 2.