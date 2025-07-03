Man and woman in court on money laundering charges

The Hall of Justice, Knox Street in Port of Spain. -

TWO people appeared before a Master of the Court on July 3 to answer charges of money laundering under the Proceeds of Crime Act.

A TTPS press release said Elie John and Neela Basdeo to a specified police station two days per week. The matter was adjourned to October 8.

These charges come as the result of a thorough investigation by the Financial Investigations Branch – White Collar Crime Division of the TTPS, with charges being laid on Wednesday.

Investigations commenced on August 30, 2023, when officers from the South Western Division Gang Unit conducted an exercise at a house in SS Erin Road, Debe.

During the search, officers allegedly discovered $1,055,800, in cash along with a quantity of marijuana. At that time, Elie John was charged with possession of marijuana. The cash was seized under Section 38 of the Proceeds of Crime Act.

PC Luces of the Financial Investigations Branch subsequently led extensive inquiries to ascertain the source and intended use of the cash, which resulted in the money laundering charges.

This operation formed part of the ongoing mandate of DCP Suzette Martin, ACP Knutt, Head of the White Collar Crime Division. The initial exercise was co-ordinated by Snr Supt Avinash Singh and overseen by Supt Rawle Ramdeo of the FIB Suppression of White Collar Crime.

Other segments of the investigations were supervised by Insp Mohammed and Sgt Eslam of the FIB, with legal guidance provided by Cpl Matamora.