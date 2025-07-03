First Peoples community on the breadline after reforestation contracts cancelled

Santa Rosa First Peoples Chief Ricardo Bharath at the African Heritage Agricultural Centre, Tamana on May 6. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

CHIEF of the Santa Rosa First Peoples Community Ricardo Bharath has expressed deep disappointment and concern over the abrupt termination of contracts under the National Reforestation and Watershed Rehabilitation Programme.

Speaking with Newsday on July 2, Bharath criticised the manner in which the programme was shut down, citing a lack of advance notice and the serious financial hardship now facing members of the First Peoples community.

“I understand it’s a new government, and they may want to make changes: that’s their right. But the way it was done is disheartening. These are honest, hard-working people. You don’t just wake up one morning and throw people onto the breadline without any warning or notice,” Bharath lamented.

Bharath said the sudden termination threatens ongoing agricultural projects, disrupts livelihoods, and undermines efforts to preserve First Peoples culture.

Bharath explained the initiative had been a crucial source of employment for many in the community, particularly single parents, and played a key role in community development and environmental conservation.

The programme also supported ongoing work on 25 acres of land allocated for the establishment of the First Peoples Heritage and Living Museum on Blanchisseuse Road in Arima.

“The forestry programme has been instrumental in helping us develop and maintain the land. The workers from the programme are responsible for planting short- and long-term crops as part of our agroforestry initiatives and for the general upkeep of the area,” Bharath said.

“Now the contracts have been abruptly terminated, if nothing is done to address the gap, the site will be abandoned. We simply do not have the manpower to maintain it,” he continued.

Bharath stressed the impact of the layoffs, if not swiftly addressed, will severely affect the community, which has been part of the programme since its inception.

Launched in March 2004 following its approval in 2003, the programme was established in response to the urgent need to preserve the country’s rainforests, watersheds, wetlands, and biodiversity.

Its objectives included restoring forest cover, increasing the value of forest capital, preserving biodiversity, enhancing watersheds, reducing flood risk, and improving food production through agroforestry.

Before being allocated land by the former administration, the First Peoples community began their contract work in the Aripo area, engaging in tree planting and environmental stewardship before transitioning to their own estate.

While the majority of workers are members of the First Peoples community, he said the team also includes other residents of the community, including at-risk youth. Bharath noted the programme has provided a meaningful path for young people to reconnect with nature, learn traditional skills, and stay out of trouble.

In a lowered voice, Bharath reiterated, “Most of them are single parents.”

He expressed concern over the looming school term, asking, “How are they going to provide for their families, for books?” He explained workers were paid a daily rate of $120, from which national insurance and other deductions were made.

Workers are expected to receive their last fortnight payment by either July 4 or July 7, after which they will have another salary inside for eight working days due to the abrupt contract termination.

He stressed that workers have financial obligations like small loans and furniture instalments and should have been given time to restructure their finances and adjust their lives.

“It wouldn’t be so bad if we had some notice. But to terminate them so suddenly, this cannot be good for anyone.”

As for the future of the First Peoples Heritage and Living Museum, Bharath is uncertain.

“Right now, we have crops in the ground. Who is going to harvest them? Who will keep the area clean? We have pigeon peas ready to pick. The plants need maintenance.”

He said revenue from the harvest is reinvested into the community to support cultural preservation efforts, educational programmes, and community development.

“There’s so much we do with that money. When we have a big harvest, we usually share some of the produce with the workers. That helps them. And we sell the rest to fund community activities.”

Asked if he had any final thoughts, he said:

“I understand a new government may want to make changes. But I believe there is a more human, more humane, way to go about it. The saddest part is how it was done. No time for adjustment, no transition.”

He stressed workers have commitments before concluding.

"They have payments to make however small. And they were not given any time to prepare. That is the most devastating part.”