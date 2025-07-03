Education Ministry to hold SEA recognition ceremony Friday

Ministry of Education, St. Vincent Street, Port of Spain. - File photo

The Ministry of Education will host a SEA Recognition Ceremony on July 4 at the Ministry of Education Head Office, St Vincent Street.

The ministry made the announcement via a media release on July 3.

Ministry officials did not say what would be announced or who would be recognised at the ceremony.

Speculation is that the top SEA students will be recognised at the ceremony, although officials would not confirm or deny this aspect.

Recognition of the top SEA students, a longstanding tradition, last took place in 2020. It was discontinued after a mix-up in the 2020 results, which resulted in the parents of two students threatening to sue the Education Ministry over the awarding of the President’s Medal (Gold).

At the time, prime minister Dr Keith Rowley said in Parliament that the announcement of top students was “wholly and totally unnecessary and only creates discord.”

SEA 2025 results are being released on July 3 at 11 pm.