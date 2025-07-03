Customs says border control system partially operational

The Ministry of Finance Custom House, headquarters of the Customs and Excise Division, Government Campus, Ajax Street, Port of Spain. - Jeff Mayers

The customs border control system ASYCUDA is operational, however, the Customs and Excise Division is advising that some users may still experience challenges clearing their consignment.

A media release from the division on July 3 said it is working with border agencies to resolve the issues and minimise further disruption.

Full service restoration is expected by noon on July 5.

“In the interim, efforts are ongoing to ensure the timely processing of transactions and continued support to system users,” the release said.

“The division remains committed to the efficient management of the nation’s border operations. We extend our sincere appreciation to the business community and members of the public for their patience and understanding during this period.”

This comes after the TT Manufacturers’ Association (TTMA) called on the division to provide an update on the issue which was reported on June 30.

A release from the TTMA on July 2 said the system was supposed to be fully restored since July 1.

President of TTMA Dale Parson said, “The extended disruption of ASYCUDA is severely impacting trade facilitation and by extension the nation’s economic activity. Communication and immediate intervention are critical at this time. Manufacturers have hundreds of containers to export but cannot, resulting in missing weekly sailing schedules with CMA, Tropical, Seaboard and other lines, adversely affecting the ease of doing business.”

The TTMA said a lack of formal updates from the division “compounded” frustration among stakeholders as they were left without clarity.

A media release from the TT Chamber of Commerce said officers of the ASYCUDA unit will be placed at the Port of Spain and San Fernando customs offices and the Piarco south terminal to assist users.