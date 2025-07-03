CoP expedites firearms applications

Commissioner of Police Allister Guevarro with a batch of FUL applications files which he dealt with and which will be sent to the TTPS' Firearms Permit Unit (FPU). - Photo courtesy TTPS

COMMISSIONER of Police Allister Guevarro says he has delivered on his commitment to expedite firearm applications.

This was stated in a TTPS press release on July 3 in which Guevarro also has reaffirmed his commitment to streamlining the firearm licensing process and eliminating unnecessary bottlenecks.

The release said that following a directive from the commissioner for all pending firearm application files containing valid and current supporting documents, be immediately forwarded to his office, he has reported that a first batch has now been fully adjudicated.

These files are being returned to the Firearms Permit Unit (FPU) for prompt dispatch, in keeping with the commissioner’s pledge to ensure fairness, transparency, and efficiency in the application process.

The release said Guevarro emphasised that all future submissions sent to his office will be addressed in an expeditious manner and confirmed that he eagerly awaits the next batch of files for review.

In a continued push for procedural clarity and public accountability, Guevarro has also directed that no supporting documents are to be submitted directly to the Firearms Permit Unit.

Applicants are advised to await direct communication from their respective station districts. Only new applications will be accepted at the FPU, and any other documents must follow the revised channel of submission.

This move underscores the Commissioner’s unwavering focus on institutional reform, operational efficiency and public trust, the release concluded.