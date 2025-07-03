Chloe Fraser lands gold at WTT Youth Contender in Caracas

Chloe Fraser. -

TRINIDAD and Tobago table tennis star Chloe Fraser delivered on the second night of action at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Youth Contender Caracas at the Gimnasio de Tenis de Mesa Francisco Lopez in Caracas, Venezuela on July 2 when she copped gold in the girls' Under-17 singles category.

Having got the better of Venezuela's Zurisadai Espinoza and Dakota Ferrer in the quarterfinals and semis respectively, Fraser was dominant against Antigua and Barbuda's Stuti Kashyap in the final as she got a straight sets victory to claim the crown. Fraser won the first set 11-6 and was pushed by Kashyap in the next two sets, but the former held her own to take those sets 12-10 and 11-9 for the overall 3-0 win.

Earlier on July 2, Fraser and Ferrer had an almighty battle in their semifinal, with the Trinidadian player eventually winning 3-2 in an enthralling clash.

Fraser and her TT teammate Gabriel John will contest the respective girls and boys' Under-19 singles events on July 3.