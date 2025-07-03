Benjai cleared of obscene language charge

Entertainer Rodney 'Benjai' Le Blanc. FILE PHOTO -

LOCAL entertainer Rodney 'Benjai' Le Blanc was cleared of using obscene language on July 3 after a court found serious problems with the police’s handling of the case.

Senior Magistrate Debra Quintyne ruled that the case against Le Blanc lacked strong evidence and was affected by past claims that he had previously spat at a police officer. Le Blanc had always denied the charge, which stemmed from an incident in St James on February 21, 2023.

Police claimed that Le Blanc shouted offensive words at officers during a street stop near Benares Street and the Western Main Road. They said they were responding to reports of cannabis use in the area. Le Blanc, who was sitting nearby, allegedly said, “That is why I does spit in allyuh police f---ing face,” and “F--- you cop...I am Benjai.”

But the court did not believe the prosecution's case.

Quintyne said that the police used two separate station diaries to record the incident, but only one was shared with Le Blanc’s lawyers. She found this troubling.

The court also learned that a police officer recorded the incident on video, but this video was never shown to the defence or presented in court. The magistrate said this failure “severely discredits” the case against Le Blanc.

In the end, Quintyne said she believed Le Blanc’s version of the events. She found him sincere and honest while testifying and ruled that he did not use obscene language.

After the case, Le Blanc issued a statement saying he had always maintained his innocence.

“I was wrongfully arrested and charged with the frivolous offense of using obscene language.”

“Justice has finally prevailed,” he said. “This outcome reaffirms my belief in the justice system when it works as it should.”

Le Blanc also said he will now seek justice for the way he was treated by the police. “What happened to me should not happen to anyone,” he said.

He thanked his legal team for their tireless work and dedication. “Their efforts were instrumental in ensuring that the truth came to light. However, I do not intend to let this case rest. I will be actively seeking justice for the wrong that was done to me by the officers involved.

“At the same time, I am thankful that this chapter is now behind me, and I look forward to moving on with my life and focusing on the future.”

The magistrate advised the police to look closely at the problems in the case to prevent this from happening again.