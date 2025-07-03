Advertising company The Buzz marks 20th anniversary

Members of The Buzz advertising team at its De Verteuil Street, Port of Spain office. -

The Buzz Limited recently celebrated 20 years in the advertising business.

A release from the company on July 2 said, “Let’s be honest, 20 years in this business? That’s no snack. But here we are, two decades deep in creative hustle, strategic pivots, wild briefs, all-nighters, tight turnarounds and a whole lot of ‘we did that!’

“We’ve helped make brands household names, literally. You’ve celebrated the children of TT and explored our rich and unique heritage with Dairy Dairy. That Island Finance jingle that plays in fetes, on the radio, and in your head at 3 am? Yup, that was our team’s doing. Some flavours just last.”

The release said that from content fit for classrooms to spicy pin-up calendars, The Buzz had stirred up hundreds of campaigns across dozens of local brands.

“We’ve rolled up our sleeves in FMCG, finance, beauty, machinery, retail, and even luxury motor. Then somewhere along the way, we became the team clients call when they need ideas with guts and good taste.

“This isn’t a place that plays it safe. We’ve ruffled some feathers and earned a few stern warnings about our posts and direct mail, if you know you know.

“It’s a place where ‘what if’ led every creative meeting and where we’ve definitely presented a pitch in the middle of a blackout.”

The release said that the the crew at the Buzz remained proudly rooted in this country while still being plugged into the world thanks to its Worldwide Partners family, “Who’ve helped sharpen our edge since 2008. We’ve absolutely held our own in the global conversation and innovation because Buzz was built to think big, act fast and keep it fresh.”