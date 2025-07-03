1 dead, 3 on the run after police-involved shooting in south Trinidad

- File photo by Jeff K. Mayers

ONE man is dead, and three others are on the run after a police-involved shooting in the Southern Division on the afternoon of July 2.

Police also recovered a gun at the scene and up to July 3, the dead man remained unidentified.

Reports are around 2.30 pm on July 2, officers from the Southern Division Task Force (SDTF) responded to a report of gunmen seen in an overgrown area along the Torrib Tabaquite Road in New Grant.

Upon reaching near Red Road, the officers observed four men of Hispanic descent standing along the roadway.

The men reportedly looked at the approaching officers and then began to run.

One of the suspects reportedly turned and pointed a gun at the officers before opening fire. In accordance with the police's Use of Force Policy, the officers returned fire, striking the suspect.

The injured suspect collapsed and was taken to the Princes Town District Health Facility, where he was later pronounced dead.