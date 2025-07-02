Women in leadership

Kamla Persad-Bissessar, left, is sworn in as Prime Minister as President Christine Kangaloo looks on at the President's House in Port of Spain on May 1. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

SIMONE FRANCOIS-WHITTIER

TT has once again survived a general election. AFETT commends our society and the people who offered themselves for service and participated in this democratic process in our still very "young" nation.

It is noteworthy that for the first time in our nation’s history, we have women dominating two of the three arms of the state – President Christine Kangaloo leading the executive as the head of state and two women leading the legislature: Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar and Opposition leader Pennelope Beckles.

What this means for our nation and women in particular remains to be seen.

These appointments, notwithstanding, and despite the significant strides in other sectors regardless of political affiliation, race, religion, class, professional and educational background, women still face several challenges that hinder their well-being, safety and empowerment in their day-to-day lives.

This column seeks to bring to your attention some of the critical needs of women in TT.

It is essential to address these issues to foster a more inclusive and equitable society.

Here are the key areas that require immediate action in our opinion:

Protection from gender-based violence (GBV)

Gender-based violence remains a pervasive issue in TT, with alarmingly high rates of domestic violence, femicide and sexual abuse.

Many cases go under-reported due to stigma and lack of trust in law enforcement.

To combat GBV effectively, we must:

· Improve enforcement of domestic violence laws.

· Expand and increase funding for shelters and support services for survivors.

· Implement gender-sensitisation training for police and judiciary personnel.

· Ensure comprehensive education on healthy relationships.

Economic empowerment and equal opportunity

While women are well represented in education and some professions, wage gaps and economic vulnerability persist, especially for single mothers and women in informal work. To promote economic empowerment, we must:

· Ensure equal pay for equal work and enforce anti-discrimination policies.

· Provide access to credit and support for women entrepreneurs.

· Offer job training programmes for non-traditional sectors such as STEM and the green economy.

· Enhance protections for informal and low-wage workers.

Sexual and reproductive health rights

Access to sexual and reproductive healthcare is inconsistent.

To uphold sexual and reproductive health rights, we must:

· Deliver comprehensive, youth-friendly and appropriate sexual education.

· Make reproductive health services affordable and accessible.

· Improve maternal health care services.

Political representation and leadership

Despite progress, women remain underrepresented in political leadership and decision-making positions at local and national levels.

We need to consider:

· Leadership training and mentorship programmes for women.

· Gender quotas or incentives for political parties.

· Addressing political violence and gendered harassment.

· Media reform to counter stereotypes in coverage of women leaders.

Social norms transformation and gender equity in education

Patriarchal norms and rigid gender roles limit opportunities and reinforce discrimination from a young age.

To transform social norms and achieve gender equity in education, we must:

· Reform curriculum to challenge gender stereotypes.

· Launch public campaigns promoting shared caregiving and respect for women's rights.

· Develop programmes targeting men and boys.

· Invest more in early childhood development and provide support for working mothers.

Addressing these needs is not only a matter of justice but also essential for the progress and prosperity of our nation.

We urge you to take decisive action on these issues to ensure a better future for all women in TT.