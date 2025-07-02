Vietnam – The next big playground for digital nomads

Ho chi minh, Vietnam -

When you earn Caribbean dollars, every cent has to stretch.

Plant those same earnings in Vietnam and you suddenly unlock a lifestyle that would cost three to five times more in Port of Spain or Kingston.

That math is why a growing wave of remote workers – from Europe, North America and now the Caribbean – are setting their sights on Ho Chi Minh City, Da Nang and Hanoi.

1. Your Caribbean pay cheque goes much, much further

Monthly rents for a modern one-bedroom apartment start around US$424 in Ho Chi Minh City and dip below US$200 in heritage towns like Hoi An.

Grab a bowl of steaming phở on the street for US$2 and you’ll still have change for

cà phê sữa đá –Vietnam’s famed iced coffee.

Budget walkers report living well on US$1,000 a month, including rent, food, co-working fees and weekend trips.

For Caribbean professionals whose salaries often trail North American averages, that cost-of-living gap is life-changing: you can keep your job, negotiate a modest pay cut, yet increase your disposable income or simply save aggressively while tasting a new culture.

2. Visas that welcome remote earners

Since August 2023, citizens of every country can apply online for a 90-day multi-entry e-Visa for just US$25.

On the horizon are three longer routes:

· Five-year Talent visa aimed at skilled professionals.

· Ten-year Golden visa for investors, entrepreneurs and affluent remote workers.

· Investor pathways that convert to permanent residency after five years.

While these programmes are still in final drafting, the direction is clear – Vietnam wants the spending power and know-how of global nomads, not just short-stay tourists.

3. Rock-solid digital infrastructure

Vietnam already ranks top-40 worldwide for both mobile and fixed internet speeds, with median downloads of 87 Mbps mobile and 159 Mbps fibre – and early 5G tests clocking 1.5 Gbps.

Co-working operators report 85-99 per cent occupancy and are expanding into suburban districts to keep prices as low as US$99 per month for a hot desk.

Reliable bandwidth plus an endless supply of work-friendly cafés removes the "can I actually get my work done?" anxiety that plagues many emerging markets.

4. Culture that keeps you inspired

Street food tours at dawn, centuries-old temples at lunchtime and a thunderous motorbike commute to sunset surf – it’s hard to feel stuck in a rut here.

Nomad forums rave about the friendliness of locals and the sense of community among expats who gather for weekly "phở Fridays" or Vietnam Nomad Fest in Da Nang.

That social glue matters; it counteracts isolation and keeps travellers rooted long enough to contribute meaningfully to the local economy.

5. Why this matters for Caribbean professionals

· Salary leverage – Pitch your boss on a remote arrangement: "Pay me 15 per cent less, save the company money and I’ll still double my quality of life."

· Skill export – Faster internet and lower overhead give you headroom to upskill, whether that’s coding bootcamps at night or launching a side hustle.

· Global perspective – Immersion in a rapidly developing tech hub sharpens the competitive edge you’ll bring back to the region.

6. Lessons for Caribbean governments

·

Simplify visas – A low-cost, multi-entry e-visa signals: "door open."

Barbados’ 12-month Welcome Stamp proved the model; Vietnam is doubling down with even longer options.

·

Tax clarity – Vietnam exempts foreign-sourced income for stays under 183 days, a major draw for nomads.

Clear, published rules beat ad-hoc exemptions every time.

·

Invest in fibre and 5G – Reliable broadband is as critical as electricity.

Vietnam’s push for 99 per cent 5G coverage by 2030 shows strategic intent.

·

Catalyse co-working ecosystems – Offer grants or tax breaks to private operators.

The community effect magnifies tourism dollars into long-term economic participation.

·

City-level branding – Da Nang markets itself as a beach-tech hybrid; Hoi An positions heritage plus sustainability.

Caribbean cities can borrow that playbook to diversify beyond sun-and-sand clichés.

The takeaway

Vietnam’s rise is no accident. Policy, infrastructure and cost advantages align to make it a springboard for talent whose wallets don’t match Silicon Valley pay scales.

For Caribbean digital workers, the country offers a concrete path to a global experience without financial strain.

It also offers regional policymakers a case study in how to turn affordable living, fast Wi-Fi and smart visas into a magnet for human capital.

The question is no longer "Why Vietnam?" but rather "How fast can we learn – and perhaps, compete?"

Keron Rose is a Caribbean-based digital strategist and digital nomad currently living in Thailand.

He helps entrepreneurs across the region build their digital presence, monetise their platforms and tap into global opportunities.

Through his content and experiences in Asia, Rose shares real-world insights to help the Caribbean think bigger and move smarter in the digital age.

Listen to the Digipreneur FM podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or YouTube.