Vieira man of honour

Senator Anthony Vieira - Jeff K. Mayers

THE EDITOR: The UNC government is publicly and vociferously calling into question the independence and objectivity of independent Senator Anthony Vieira, SC as an appointee of President Christine Kangaloo, whom the Prime Minister stated was "drawn from the ranks of the People's National Movement."

A simple fact check may help to give needed balance to that narrative being spun.

Vieira was first appointed an independent senator in 2013 by president Anthony Carmona during the administration of the People's Partnership government led by Kamla Persad-Bissessar. He was reappointed an independent senator in 2018 by president Paula Mae Weekes (2018-2023), and once again was reappointed by Kangaloo (2023 to present).

Certainly, this long tenure of Vieira in the Parliament under three presidents and three administrations suggests a man of intellectual depth, honour, commitment and independent judgement. Does it not?

MARY LOCHAN

Westmoorings