TT Chamber CEO: Celebrating Caribbean innovation

TT Chamber CEO Vashti Guyadeen addresses Belizean stakeholders during TT's trade mission to Belize -

VASHTI GUYADEEN

In this week's column, the TT Chamber is pleased to share the feature address delivered by chamber CEO Vashti Guyadeen, at the opening ceremony of TT's trade mission to Belize.

Today marks not only a strengthening of economic ties between TT and Belize, but also a celebration of Caribbean innovation and collaboration. We stand here as one Caribbean community, ready to showcase our talent and ambition on the global stage.

I am especially excited to share a groundbreaking initiative that exemplifies our region’s forward momentum in marketing and business.

The TT Chamber has proudly partnered with Kotler Impact Inc – a globally renowned marketing organisation founded by the legendary Dr Philip Kotler, the "father of modern marketing."

Together, we are developing the Essentials of Modern Marketing – Caribbean Edition. This landmark project is the first of its kind in our region.

Why is this so significant? It means Caribbean business success stories – your success stories – will be documented and broadcast to the world in a prestigious publication.

This initiative, backed by Dr Kotler’s global credibility, will showcase the Caribbean’s most successful companies and their marketing strategies to an international audience.

In other words, the world will get a chance to study and learn from the way Belizean and Caribbean firms market, innovate and lead.

The need for Caribbean case studies

For far too long, there has been a paucity of Caribbean-focused business narratives in global literature.

Ask any business student, they can recount case studies of Silicon Valley tech firms or European and Chinese manufacturers, but rarely of Caribbean enterprises.

Our stories remain "under-told." This initiative is our answer to that challenge.

By creating a dedicated Caribbean edition of Essentials of Modern Marketing, we are ensuring that the richness and diversity of Caricom businesses are finally given the spotlight they deserve.

The book will be widely distributed (including via Amazon) and will serve as a vital resource for business students, academics and industry professionals across the globe.

It will put Caribbean case studies into classrooms and boardrooms worldwide, filling a gap in the narrative with our own examples of excellence.

Strategic importance: Positioning Caribbean firms globally

This is more than just a book – it is a strategic platform for positioning Caribbean firms on the global stage.

When a company from Belize, Jamaica, Barbados, Suriname, Guyana or TT is featured in this publication, it gains invaluable global visibility and positions itself as a leader in shaping the marketing practices of tomorrow.

We often talk about increasing our exports and attracting investment – well, consider what happens when a firm from Belize becomes an international case study.

Its brand is amplified, its reputation solidified and it joins the ranks of global thought leaders.

This project leverages Kotler Impact’s worldwide network and reputation to give our Caribbean businesses a louder voice.

It says to the world – Caribbean companies are not just participants in the global economy – we are innovators and trend-setters in our own right.

Moreover, being part of this initiative is a strategic investment in your own organisation’s future.

It’s an investment that supports the production and promotion of a publication which will amplify your brand’s presence and solidify your legacy in the Caribbean’s business narrative.

In shaping this narrative, we also shape perceptions both at home and abroad about what our region can achieve.

We are essentially writing our own chapter in the global marketing playbook, one successful Caribbean company at a time.

Empowering education and thought leadership

Another exciting aspect of the Caribbean Edition is its educational reach. This isn’t just a book that will sit on shelves.

Each participating company will contribute a short video from their CEO or CMO, to accompany their case study.

These videos and case studies will be incorporated into learning modules taught to a global audience.

Picture this – a marketing class in New York, London or Singapore could soon be discussing how a Belizean tourism company rebranded sustainably, or how a TT manufacturer innovated during the covid19 pandemic guided by your video insights.

By doing so, our Caribbean business leaders become teachers to the world, and our experiences become lessons in global classrooms and online platforms.

This is a powerful form of thought leadership. We will be contributing to global knowledge from a Caribbean perspective, thereby shaping the future of marketing with ideas born right here in our region.

Why Belizean companies should participate

I want to speak directly to the Belizean companies here today, especially those in your most competitive and dynamic sectors – be it tourism and hospitality, agribusiness, financial services, creative industries or technology. Your companies have stories of innovation and resilience that deserve global recognition.

By actively participating, you stand to gain tremendously and be part of something transformational.

Let me outline what this initiative offers you:

1. Global visibility: Your company’s success story will reach an international audience through a high-profile publication.

This is marketing on a monumental scale – positioning your brand in front of new markets and investors worldwide.

2. Credibility and prestige: You will be featured alongside a specially selected cadre of esteemed and highly successful organisations shaping the Caribbean’s business landscape.

The very fact of being chosen speaks to your excellence. It’s a stamp of approval that you are among the best in the region, with the endorsement of the father of modern marketing lending global credibility to your story.

3. Educational impact: Your case study and CEO/CMO video will become part of educational content for students and professionals globally.

This gives you unparalleled thought leadership exposure – you won’t just be selling a product or service – you’ll be teaching the world about effective business in Belize.

Imagine the pride of seeing your company discussed in a Harvard or INCAE classroom as a model of marketing excellence.

4. Shaping the future: By joining this project, you help drive innovation and set a standard of excellence for future generations.

You are not only benefiting your own firm; you are contributing to a legacy that will inspire countless other Caribbean entrepreneurs.

Together, we will show what Caribbean firms are capable of, and in doing so, we will attract more opportunities for all.

In short, this is a transformational opportunity for Belizean firms to gain global visibility and to be authors of the next chapter of Caribbean business history.

It’s often said that "the ones who tell the stories rule the world."

It’s time for Belize and the Caribbean to tell our stories and, in so doing, help shape the rules of global marketing and commerce.

A collaborative vision for the Caribbean

This initiative also symbolises something greater – the strength of partnership within Caricom. The TT Chamber is pleased to extend this opportunity to our colleagues here in Belize.

Our collaboration with Kotler Impact is a testament to what we can achieve when we combine local expertise with global best practices.

It aligns perfectly with the objectives of this trade mission – building bridges, sharing knowledge and elevating our region’s profile internationally.

I want to thank our hosts and partners in Belize for the warm welcome and their enthusiasm.

Belizean companies have so much to offer, and we want you at the forefront of this Caribbean edition.

Your successes, whether in eco-tourism or in exporting Belize’s famous products, are exactly the kind of stories the world needs to hear.

Inspiring the future

As we embark on this week of networking and business development, let us remember that we are also ambassadors of Caribbean excellence.

The Essentials of Modern Marketing – Caribbean Edition is more than a publication; it is a movement to propel our region’s firms into the global spotlight.

It is about creating a better world through marketing – one where our people feel proud of their achievements and the world recognises the Caribbean as a hub of innovation and excellence.

This project carries the weight of global credibility and the promise of legacy.

I encourage you all, especially the Belizean companies here, to seize this moment. Join us in writing the Caribbean’s success stories for the world to study and celebrate.

Together, we can ensure that when tomorrow’s business leaders open their textbooks or online courses, they will find Caribbean case studies enriching their pages.

They will see examples from Belize, TT and across Caricom, and they will say, "Wow, look at what those Caribbean firms have accomplished."

Let us be bold and visionary. Let us position our Caribbean firms not on the periphery, but at the very centre of global conversations on modern marketing.

The TT Chamber, in partnership with Kotler Impact, is committed to making this vision a reality.

I invite you all to be part of it to gain the benefits for your own enterprises and to contribute to our shared regional pride and progress.

Thank you, and I look forward to the transformational success stories we will create together through this initiative.

Let’s document our success stories in the Caribbean, starting now.