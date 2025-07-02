Trinidad and Tobago batsmen asked to step up ahead of CWI U-19 Champs

TT's men's under-19 cricket team before their departure for the 2025 West Indies Rising Stars Under-19 Championships in St Kitts and Nevis. -

TRINIDAD and Tobago men's under-19 cricket team manager Kerwin John has thrown out a challenge to the team's batsmen ahead of their opening match of the West Indies Rising Stars Men's Under-19 Championships at St Paul's Sports Complex in Basseterre, St Kitts and Nevis on July 3.

TT will open the 50-over campaign against one of two invited US teams, with Guyana, Jamaica, Leeward Islands, Windward Islands and reigning champs Barbados also vying for the under-19 crown.

Last year, TT placed fifth in the two-day tourney, while a fourth-placed finish followed in the 50-over competition where they registered two wins and three losses. With as many as five players returning from last year's team, including captain and fast bowler Abdul-Raheem Toppin, John is hopeful that the prior experience will lend to a better showing from the team, which is being coached by Earnil Ryan.

"I think overall we need to improve. The batting has been failing us for the past two tournaments, the last couple of years. Definitely, the batting will need great improvement for us to be competitive and victorious. The bowling has always held its own over the last couple of years, but the challenge has been the batting," John told Newsday on July 1.

Toppin apart, Fareez Ali, Luke Ali, leg-spinner Aneal Rooplal and pacer Aadian Racha, who earned a senior TT Red Force call-up earlier this year, are also included in this year's 14-man squad for the youth tourney.

In five matches last year, TT's highest score in the 50-over tourney in St Vincent was the 161 they scored in a losing effort against the Barbados team which copped the two-day and 50-over double. TT were also unable to bat out the allotted 50 overs in any of their matches, with one of their victories being a nervy one-wicket result against Windwards in a low-scoring affair.

"It's 50-over cricket and you have a lot of balls to bat...for sure, we need to bat the 50 overs. Once we bat the 50 overs, at the end of the day, we're hoping within that time we'd be able to accumulate a total that would support the bowlers," John said.

"From there, you could break it down how you want in terms of going about setting or chasing a total. Because you would set a target on what you would want to realistically be after the first ten overs in the power play, the middle overs and then at the back end."

He said the batting struggles aren't just limited to TT, though, and he said the overall standard must be improved for the betterment of West Indies cricket.

"It wasn't just a TT thing; it was a tournament thing where all the teams weren't really showing that consistency you'd want to see (with the bat) at the youth level. When you think about West Indies cricket on a wider scale, you hope to see some standout performances regardless of what country you might be from...you want good for West Indies cricket. The standard of batting needs improvement overall."

John said the team's preparations back home were far from ideal as they were affected by bad weather. However, having arrived in St Kitts on June 30, he said the players and staff are fully focused on the task ahead.

"The players are seasoned players and they would have been campaigning for their clubs in the local tournaments and so on. We're hoping, just with some basic instructions and guidelines from the coach, and their normal cricket exploits, that they will be able to execute. Realistically, I think our chances are as good as any," he said.

"The players are good players who were selected so we look forward to the best from the team. I'm one who likes to keep my expectations modest, even if inside I'm rooting for the best for the players and best for the team."

Asked if he saw the reigning champs Barbados as the biggest threat in the tournament, John said the TT team can only focus on their own game plan and getting the basics and tactics right.

"I want to stay within what we're in control of and what we're in control of is trying to instil in our players what's required of them and letting our players know the understanding of representing their country and the pride of doing that.

"We reminded players that we're carrying the whole of TT on our shoulders, so we just need to represent."

TT will meet Barbados at Conaree Sports Club in their second clash on July 6.

TT under-19 squad: Abdul-Raheem Toppin (captain), Cristian Rampersad (vice-captain), Fareez Ali, Luke Ali, Aaron Basant, Brendan Boodoo, Alexander Chase, Stevon Gomez, Christian Lall, Zachary Madray, Riyaad Mohammed, Aadian Racha, Cristiano Ramanan, Aneal Rooplal.