Top cop visits illegal quarry, raids weed farm

Police destroyed $1.3 million worth of marijuana from a field in St Joseph during an operation on July 2. - Courtesy TTPS

Commissioner of Police (CoP) Allister Guevarro, accompanied by a team that included members of the Special Branch, visited the site of an illegal quarry in Manuel Congo, on July 2.

A source close to the investigation said the location had been under surveillance by the Multi-Agency Task Force.

On June 29, an illegal quarry operator was reported to be pumping tonnes of silt into the Guanapo River, threatening to disrupt the water supply for thousands of residents. Earlier, on June 25, officers of the elite Multi-Agency Task Force had been alerted to the illegal quarrying activity, and a report was sent to the commissioner’s office.

During Guevarro’s July visit, reports say he left the site around 3.30 am. Following this, Guevarro went to an area in St Joseph, where police found cannabis with an estimated street value of $1.3 million. This operation led to the arrest of one man, which was later confirmed by a police media release.

The release sent the same day said an intelligence-led cannabis suppression operation was conducted in the North Central Division between 6.30 am and 9.30 am.

Officers trekked about one mile into a mountainous, forested area, where they found the three cannabis fields spanning about four lots of land, along with two narcotics camps. During the operation, about 1,390 fully grown cannabis trees and two seedling beds were destroyed.

A man from the area was arrested on-site for cultivating around 100 fully grown cannabis trees.

Guevarro, who was part of the operation, commended the officers of the Special Intelligence Unit (SIU) Jungle Operations for what the release describes as their diligence and commitment to disrupting the illegal drug trade.

It stressed such operations not only remove illicit drugs from communities but also weaken the financial strength of criminal networks.

Regarding the quarry operator, police said the company, based in Sangre Grande, allegedly carved more than five hectares of state land, excavating tonnes of aggregate to stockpile on private land.

There are also allegations that the operator, who allegedly does not have a mining licence, has for years been excavating state lands in Melajo, Sangre Grande, Matura, Wallerfield, and other areas with little intervention from the Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries, the Environmental Management Authority (EMA), or the Forestry Division of the police.

Information about the illegal activity was shared with WASA by this newspaper on June 27. That same day, the authority dispatched a team of investigators to verify the information.

In a statement issued on June 28, WASA said it “became aware of and strongly condemns the reckless and unlawful action of a quarrying contractor responsible for discharging effluent directly into tributaries leading to the Guanapo River."

WASA added the incident “represents not only an environmental offence but also a direct threat to public water security.” The authority said it was collaborating with all relevant stakeholders to investigate and halt the illegal and irresponsible activity.

When Newsday contacted WASA’s communications manager, Daniel Plenty, via telephone, he stressed the illegal quarrying did not cause any water disruptions or affect water quality.

Plenty explained in situations like these, WASA liaises with the EMA, as WASA does not have the capacity to take enforcement action directly.

Newsday tried calling Guevarro, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Intelligence and Investigations) Suzette Martin, and acting head of the Multi-Agency Task Force Sevrin Neckles for further comment but received no response.