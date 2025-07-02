Tobago Chamber condemns robbery at Scarborough supermarket

TOBAGO CHAMBER of Industry and Commerce president Curtis Williams has condemned the alleged beating and robbery of three Chinese nationals at the E-Day Supermarket, Wilson Road, Scarborough, on June 30.

Police told Newsday that around 2 am, three of the employees – Jinhai Zheng, Wenzhong Chen and Yaxian Zheng – were asleep in the first floor of the building when they heard loud banging on the ground floor, which houses the supermarket.

On checking, the employees told police that about six men with knives barged into the room, beat them and demanded cash.

Police said the men then ran off with an estimated TT$200,000 in cash.

On July 1, Williams said, “The Tobago Division of the Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce strongly condemns the recent violent home invasion and robbery involving members of the Chinese business community in Scarborough. We extend our sympathies to the victims and urge the authorities to move swiftly in bringing the perpetrators to justice.”

He said Tobago must remain a “safe and welcoming place” for business. “We, at the chamber, stand ready to work with the relevant authorities to achieve this.”

When Newsday visited the popular supermarket on July 1, it was business as usual.

A cashier, who appeared to be a Venezuelan national, said she heard about the robbery when she showed up for work around 8 am. But she declined to speak further. Newsday observed, though, there were at least two new Chinese nationals packing shelves and assisting customers in the aisles – not the regulars.

Shoppers said they did not hear about the incident.

“I eh hear nothing about that,” one woman said.

“But here always have a set of fellas liming outside here inno. It could be anybody who do that.”

Another female shopper said there were too many young men idling on the sidewalk just outside of the supermarket.

“Sometimes yuh cyah even pass to get in (supermarket) because they blocking the door talking all kinds of stupidness.”

She, too, did not hear about the incident but said she was not surprised. “Things really tough inno and work hard to come by but they had no right to go into the people place, beat them up and take they money.” She said Tobago was becoming scary.

Investigations are continuing.