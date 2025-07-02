THA ordered to pay $4.3m to 13 ex-workers fired in 2022

THIRTEEN former employees of the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) are set to receive $4.3 million in compensation following a ruling by the Industrial Court in a trade dispute brought by the Advocate Trade Union (ATU).

The court ruled on April 30 that the workers, whose contracts were terminated after a change in THA administration in 2022, should be paid for unused vacation leave, the remainder of their contracts, and pro-rated gratuity. The court said gratuity should only cover the time actually worked. The total was calculated at $4,316,510.61

The affected employees held positions such as field partnership officers, investigation and assessment officers, and a business operations assistant. Most were let go in March 2022, with one employee, Dion Winchester, receiving notice in April 2022.

After reviewing the ATU’s calculations, filed on May 7, and finding no objections from the THA, the court issued final compensation orders for each worker on June 30. The total payouts ranged from approximately $151,000 to nearly $400,000 per person. The highest award, $399,528.18, went to Kosi King Morris.

Although the THA filed a notice of appeal on June 5, the court noted that no request was made to delay the judgment. Therefore, the court proceeded with its final order.

The THA is required to pay all outstanding sums to the former employees by September 30, 2025. The judgment was delivered by President of the Industrial Court Her Honour Heather Seale, along with members Patrick Rabathaly and Kathleen George-Marcelle.