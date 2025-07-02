Strengthening services through collaboration, standards

Julia Licio, owner of Aunty Julie's Hut in Paramin, removes freshly-baked bread from her dirt oven during a tour organised by the Tourism Trinidad Ltd and tour operator Limitless living. - File photo

LORRAINE POUCHET

The tourism sector in TT remains one of the country’s most powerful economic engines – not only as a generator of foreign exchange but also as a direct source of employment, small business opportunity and cultural diplomacy. With this in mind, the TT Incoming Tour Operators Association (TTITOA) has renewed its call for stronger collaboration between the public and private sectors, alongside strategic policy development to elevate the national tourism product.

At the heart of TTITOA’s advocacy is the reconvening of the Standing Committee for Tourism, which previously served as a collaborative platform between the Ministry of Tourism, Trinidad Tourism Ltd, Tobago Tourism Agency Ltd and key private sector stakeholders.

This forum was instrumental in aligning national tourism priorities with operational realities on the ground.

Its reinstatement is seen as essential for restoring effective, multisectoral dialogue.

Equally critical is the relaunch of the Inter-Ministerial Committee, with a broadened mandate to include ministries connected to environment, wellness, infrastructure, homeland security and community development. Tourism does not operate in a silo – it is a composite service, deeply reliant on the performance and integration of various sectors.

Whether it's the upkeep of roads to heritage sites or the enforcement of environmental laws, inter-ministerial collaboration is vital.

TTITOA emphasises that any sustainable tourism policy must recognise and utilise the ground-level expertise of tour operators and industry professionals.

These stakeholders engage daily with visitors, sites, transport systems and communities – and are often the first to observe shifts in visitor experience, market trends or systemic gaps.

Their inclusion in decision-making is not optional; it is essential.

The association continues to highlight the downstream benefits of a well-supported tourism sector.

Tourism is not just about hotels or scenic views – it supports local caterers, craft vendors, transport providers and attraction site staff.

By developing tourism products that are community-driven and locally managed, we can ensure that the economic benefits of tourism stay within the country and empower small entrepreneurs.

In line with promoting tourism as a shared national asset, TTITOA also recommends the revival of the Experience TT / Explore TT initiative, originally launched in the 1990s.

This initiative was designed to promote domestic tourism awareness and boost local income generation.

Continuing into 2019, it delivered guided tours tailored for citizens – particularly families and students – with objectives including:

· Educating locals on the country’s tourism offerings and historical heritage.

· Encouraging responsible behaviours such as reducing littering and respecting farming communities.

· Promoting environmental stewardship and sustainable site usage.

· Inspiring destination ambassadorship by building national pride and appreciation.

To maintain accessibility and affordability, the programme was supported by corporate sponsorships, which helped reduce costs for families while creating opportunities for local tour operators.

Its return would not only activate domestic travel and revenue but would also cultivate a more informed and respectful citizenry – a vital asset to any sustainable tourism framework.

Environmental concerns remain a key area of focus, especially at high-traffic sites like Maracas, Las Cuevas and Caroni Wetlands.

Issues such as stray animal populations, poor waste disposal and the lack of biodegradable policies have started to negatively impact visitor satisfaction and ecological sustainability.

TTITOA calls for:

· Legislation to ban or heavily reduce the use of Styrofoam and single-use plastics.

· Incentives for recycling and the use of eco-friendly packaging.

· The reopening of key site offices (such as La Brea) to ensure proper maintenance, security and co-ordination.

Cruise tourism has experienced notable setbacks, including a decline in ship arrivals, a monopoly by a single operator and the cancellation of the tripartite cruise operation agreement between TTITOA, TTTTSA and the Port Authority.

These issues have eroded investor and cruise line confidence and they place Trinidad at a disadvantage in the regional market.

For context, while St Lucia hosted 449 cruise ship calls last year, Trinidad welcomed only 22.

To reverse this trend, TTITOA recommends:

· Fuel subsidies and port-side incentives to enhance Trinidad’s competitiveness.

· Opening cruise operations to multiple vetted tour operators, ensuring fair market access and a better variety of experiences for visitors.

TTITOA proposes the hosting of a National Tourism Conference to foster regional participation, cross-sector knowledge sharing and a reinvigoration of national tourism planning.

In parallel, there is a growing need for the enforcement of minimum service standards across all tourism-related sectors – tour operators, tour guides, transport providers, hotels and even immigration officers.

Poor first impressions at ports of entry – whether due to excessive questioning or impolite tone – can erode all other efforts.

Investments in hospitality training, visitor sensitivity programmes and certification systems will go a long way in ensuring a consistent and high-quality visitor experience across the board.

The importance of destination marketing cannot be overstated.

TT’s global brand visibility has suffered in recent years, in part due to regional instability and, notably, the public perception fallout from the state of emergency, which drew unfair comparisons with high-risk destinations.

To counter this, members of the association have requested:

· Increased digital marketing support, including social media campaigns, influencer partnerships and targeted advertising.

· Integration of digital payment platforms such as PayPal and Stripe to enable smoother booking, refunds and e-commerce.

· A clarified strategy on whether the destination should be marketed jointly or separately (Trinidad vs Tobago), especially considering their distinct tourism products.

In a digital-first world, if a destination cannot be found, booked and reviewed online – it may as well not exist.

Now is the time for TT to boldly reassert itself on the regional and global tourism stage.

This can only be achieved through meaningful public-private partnerships, elevated service standards and a deep commitment to sustainable growth.

Our membership in the TTCSI has afforded us the opportunity to share our experiences and to highlight issues which may serve to further strengthen our association and, by extension, the services sector in TT.

Together, we hold the view that an effective tourism infrastructure will motivate visitors to come to our country as a destination of choice and serve as a foreign exchange earner.