Shelter customs and excise from disruption

TT Chamber president Sonji Pierre-Chase. - Angelo Marcelle

THE ASYCUDA system, which the Customs and Excise Division uses to manage its processes, is a cutting-edge tool. Yet, it’s not invulnerable to water.

On June 30, a disruption occurred which, according to the Ministry of Finance, was due to water leaks at Customs House, Port of Spain.

The system was restored by July 1, but for a brief period, documents had to be processed manually – which meant slower times. That should not be.

We support the call by the Chamber of Industry and Commerce for more robust contingency measures.

No system is full proof. Not every situation can be catered to.

The ministry has not properly explained what led to the breakdown, nor has it shared its analysis – if any was produced – of the additional costs triggered by the delays.

But there is so much technology and managerial expertise available today that it seems laughable to admit the possibility that everything might have been undone by, effectively, rain.

"This incident highlights the critical need to strengthen business continuity plans for essential services," noted TT Chamber president Sonji Pierre-Chase in a statement on July 1. "Robust disaster recovery and backup systems are no longer optional – they are a necessity to safeguard national productivity and economic resilience."

The chamber strongly recommends authorities invest in reliable backup systems and contingency protocols to help protect the economy from similar shocks in the future.

In the hands of local authorities, the Automated System for Customs Data or ASYCUDA, which was first deployed in this country in 1994, seems to be a classic case of a modern tool subject to the vagaries of human error. An updated version of the single electronic window system was implemented in 2010 and consolidated in 2012.

In 2021 came another upgrade, to ASYCUDA 4.2.

But the rollout of the latter was plagued with initial outages and a disconnect between how the system was supposed to work and how it actually did.

Those issues, which eventually dissipated, were mild compared to what occurred in 2015, when a breakdown happened due to the transfer of Customs and Excise servers into a new building. At the time, the TTMA criticised Customs and Excise, noting the transfer of servers should have been handled more seamlessly.

But when the system works, it works.

In 2021, the average processing time dropped from 23.7 hours to 11.2 hours, or 52 per cent, as the update was implemented.

The system is now a global standard, used in neighbouring countries like Jamaica and Antigua and Barbuda.

The latest ASYCUDA Report, published by the UN Conference on Trade and Development in February 2025, discloses how Caricom member states have developed a regional advanced cargo information system that is hosted by Caricom IMPACS and that relays risk assessment reports through ASYCUDA or other IT systems.

In 2024, another global upgrade of the system was produced. But even if this high-tech upgrade is soon to arrive on our shores, enough contingency plans should be put in place.