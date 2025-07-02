Set up teams to repair potholes

THE EDITOR: The business of governing a country is a herculean task. The best intentions to improve the lives of citizens are not always readily noticeable. The former government made no attempt to engage in any dialogue with citizens. So, even when it thought it was doing things to improve our lives, they were rarely seen by us.

It is incumbent on the present administration to ensure that citizens actually see things being undertaken on their behalf. With that said, I am proposing that a commission be set up to eradicate the potholes that plague the country.

This not a joke and should not be seen as such. Teams, units or whatever name is assigned should operate within the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure. Their mandate must be to identify and repair all potholes.

What can citizens expect to get from such a programme? Less damage to their vehicles, less accidents due to poor road conditions. A surgeon on the way to an urgent procedure not being held up by traffic caused by potholes. Children heading to exams arriving on time.

What will the government get? Increased productivity, employees getting to work on time.

This may seem simple. However, the consequences of the vast number of potholes have far-reaching implications.

The government has numerous problems to resolve left by the previous administration: forex shortage, rising inflation, crime, declining natural reserves. None of these issues will be resolved in the short term. But creating this commission will elevate this problem in the short term and citizens will see the effect immediately.

I implore the government to listen to the people and not fall prey to the mistakes of the past government. Do the simple things, correct the things that affect people, and improve our daily lives. Things that we can see.

SHELDON RAGOONANAN

Sangre Grande