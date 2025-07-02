Pembroke, Les Coteaux return for Tobago Heritage Festival 2025

Darwin raises a cutlass during an altercation with the husband of Maggie, with whom he is having an affair, at Les Coteaux's Folk Tales and Superstitions, Tablepiece Recreational Ground, Les Coteaux. FILE PHOTO -

Pembroke’s Salaka Feast and Les Coteaux’s Folktales and superstitions have returned to the 2025 Tobago Heritage Festival calendar after a one-year hiatus.

Les Coteaux’s Folktales and Superstitions presentation is usually among the more eagerly anticipated productions. It is organised by the Les Coteaux Close Connection Cultural Group and sponsored by Republic Bank Ltd.

A source told Newsday the them for this year's production is: "Despite wa, yuh could come back."

Les Coteaux pulled out in 2024 owing to logistical and funding issues.

The annual festival began on July 1 with a thanksgiving service at the St Patrick’s Anglican Church in Mt Pleasant. The theme for this year is: time longer than twine. The thanksgiving was dedicated to expressing gratitude for the blessings bestowed upon the island and its people. It featured hymns, prayers and reflections, led by respected community leaders, fostering a sense of unity and reverence among those in attendance

Speaking with Newsday, Tobago Festivals Commission Ltd (TFCL) CEO Kern Cowan said: “The spiritual gathering provided an opportunity for the community to come together in harmony, setting a reflective and hopeful tone for the festivities that will follow.”

Cowan elaborated on the theme of the festival which is now in its 38th year.

“This theme speaks to the resilience and the strength of Tobagonians to withstand the many historical stresses and fights that we have gone through for this greatest little island on the planet, and how we have continued to stay resilient and to stay above the rest in terms of our heritage and our history. Time longer than twine sets the tone for a remembrance and a real connection to who we continue to be and how we remain resilient over time.”

The CEO said one can expect culturally rich productions and collaborations.

“I’m truly looking forward to the collaborations within the villages and what they have to portray and how we really and truly express ourselves.”

Questioned on the budget, he said it falls in the vicinity of $4.9 million. He promised to clarify the exact figure.

Tobago Heritage Festival schedule:

July 1 _ Thanksgiving service, St Patrick's Anglican Church, Mt Pleasant

July 3 – Bicentennial celebrations, Assembly Legislature

July 4 – Keeping literary traditions alive, Tobago Writers Guild – Virtual

July 5 – Keeping literary traditions alive, Tobago Writers Guild – Virtual

July 8 – Junior Heritage, Shaw Park Complex – 9am

July 10 – Grand Opening Gala, Shaw Park Complex – 7pm

July 11 – Heritage Food Fair, Scarborough Esplanade – 10am

July 12 – Northside Passion, Castara – 11am

July 12 – Keeping Literary Traditions Alive, Tobago Writers Guild, Scarborough Library

July 15 – Folk Fiesta, Shaw Park Complex – 3pm

July 15 – Keeping Literary Traditions Alive, Tobago writers Guild – Scarborough Library

July 16 – We Tambrin Story 2, Hope Community Centre – 8pm

July 17 – Keeping Literary Traditions Alive, Tobago Writers Guild – Scarborough Library

July 17 – Youth Quake ... Anansi rides again, Shaw Park Complex – 6pm

July 18 – Courtship codes ... the man come back, Golden Lane – 8pm

July 19 – Tobago Ole Time Wedding, Moriah – 1pm

July 20 – Games we used to play, Mason Hall – 9am

July 21 – Natural Treasures Day, Charlotteville – 9am

July 23 – Salaka Feast, Pembroke – 8pm

July 24 – Les Coteaux – 8pm

July 25 – Miss Tobago Heritage Personality Show, Shaw Park Complex – 6pm

July 26 – Tobago Old Time Carnival, Plymouth – 4am

July 26 – Heritage Calypso Monarch, Plymouth – 8pm

July 27 – Buccoo Unveiled, Buccoo – 5am

July 27 – Tobago Harvest, Speyside – 10am

July 28 – Belmanna Riot, Roxborough – 10pm

July 29 – Legacy of Africa, Bethel – 10am

July 30 – Sea Festival, Black Rock – 6am

August 1 – Emancipation Day re-enactment, Scarborough – 5pm