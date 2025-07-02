Modi: Trinidad and Tobago visit will strengthen bonds

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspects the troops after arriving at the Kotoka International Airport in Accra, Ghana, on July 2. Modi will arrive in Trinidad and Tobago for a two-day visit on July 3. - AP PHOTO

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said his visit to TT will provide an opportunity to rejuvenate the special bonds of ancestry and kinship that unite the two countries.

Modi will be visiting TT as part of a five-nation tour to Ghana, Argentina, Brazil, Namibia and TT from July 2-9. In remarks about the tour, published in Indian publication First Post, Modi said,

“On July 3-4, I will be in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, a country with which we share deep-rooted historical, cultural and people-to-people connect.

“I will meet President Christine Carla Kangaloo, who was the chief guest at this year’s Pravasi Bhartiya Divas (the day which commemorates the return of Mahatma Gandhi from South Africa to Bombay on January 9, 1915), and Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar, who has recently assumed office for the second term.

“Indians first arrived in TT 180 years ago. This visit will provide an opportunity to rejuvenate the special bonds of ancestry and kinship that unite us.”

Modi said he will visit Ghana on July 2-3 at the invitation of President John Dramani Mahama, where he will speak at the Parliament. He said Ghana is a valued partner in the Global South and plays an important role in the African Union and the Economic Community of West African States.

“I look forward to my exchanges aimed at further deepening our historical ties and opening up new windows of co-operation, including in the areas of investment, energy, health, security, capacity building and development partnership.”

He said he will travel to Bueno Aires after leaving Port of Spain, on the first bilateral visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Argentina in 57 years.

“Argentina is a key economic partner in Latin America and a close collaborator in the G20.

“I look forward to my discussions with President Javier Milei, whom I also had the pleasure of meeting last year. We will focus on advancing our a mutually beneficial co-operation, including in the areas of agriculture, critical minerals, energy, trade, tourism, technology, and investment.”

From July 6-7, Modi will attend the BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro. He said as a founding member, India is committed to BRICS as a vital platform for co-operation among emerging economies.

“Together, we strive for a more peaceful, equitable, just, democratic and balanced multipolar world order. On the sidelines of the summit, I will also meet several world leaders. I will travel to Brasilia for a bilateral state visit, the first by an Indian Prime Minister in nearly six decades. This visit will provide an opportunity to strengthen our close partnership with Brazil, and work with my friend, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, on advancing the priorities of the Global South.”

Modi said his final destination will be Namibia, “a trusted partner with whom we share a common history of struggle against colonialism.

“I look forward to meeting President Dr Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah and chart a new roadmap for co-operation for the benefit of our peoples, our regions and the wider Global South. It will be a privilege to also address the Joint Session of Namibian Parliament as we celebrate our enduring solidarity and shared commitment for freedom and development.”