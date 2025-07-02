Hosein: IP, competition must work in tandem for regional growth

Minister of Legal Affairs Saddam Hosein expressed pride in what he described as a landmark and historic event while delivering the feature address at the Sub-Regional Workshop on Intellectual Property (IP) and Competition Policy for Caribbean Competition Agencies.

Speaking at the Fair Trading Commission's head office in Nicholas Tower, Port of Spain, on June 30, Hosein said the workshop was the first of its kind in the region, as it focused on the evolving and increasingly complex relationship between IP and competition policy.

Hosein described this relationship as vital to fostering innovation, ensuring fairness and driving sustainable economic growth.

He outlined the workshop’s significance as a platform to deepen regional co-operation and build institutional capacity among Caribbean nations.

Hosein also stressed the importance of international knowledge exchange and technical dialogue, particularly on subjects such as digital platforms, licensing, franchising and collective management systems.

Reaffirming TT's commitment to advancing legal and policy frameworks in both IP and competition, Hosein praised the broader Caricom community for its collaborative efforts in developing national and regional responses to the challenges and opportunities at the intersection of these fields.

Referencing key initiatives, Hosein noted the October 2024 Introductory Seminar on IP and Competition, the recent Appropriate Technology Competition held in June 2025, the integration of IP education through the Students Transitioning Effectively from Primary to Secondary (STEPS) programme, and collaborative projects such as Digital Innovations for Sustainable Environmental and Economic Recovery.

He also discussed how IP rights and competition policy, often viewed as opposing forces, can and must work in tandem.

Hosein said IP stimulates the creation of new ideas and technologies, while competition policy ensures that these innovations are delivered to the market in a way that is fair, accessible and consumer-focused.

Citing leading legal scholars Catherine Colston and Jonathan Galloway from Modern Intellectual Property Law, Hosein reinforced the view that society must reward innovation to incentivise entrepreneurship, and exclusive IP rights and competition law together support efficient, fair markets to advance consumer welfare.

He commended the TT Fair Trading Commission (TTFTC), saying it is the ideal partner in this initiative whilst acknowledging its efforts to foster a market characterised by vigorous competition, consumer benefit and high-quality goods and services.

Hosein also recognised the role of the Caricom Competition Commission (CCC), which was established under Chapter 8 of the Revised Treaty of Chaguaramas to monitor and address anti-competitive conduct within the Caricom Single Market and Economy.

He said TT is among only four Caricom states with both competition legislation and a functioning national competition authority, and commended all institutions present for their significant developments in the field.

Hosein said he was particularly excited about the international dimension of the event, which brings together experts from Europe, Africa and across the Caribbean.

He stressed the value of sessions such as Dr Willard Mwemba’s presentation on Digital Platforms: The Role of Competition and IP, given the government’s increasing focus on artificial intelligence and technology as drivers of economic growth.

Lamenting on the Appropriate Technology Competition, which concluded on June 18. The competition was jointly organised by WIPO, the TT Intellectual Property Office (TTIPO), the Korean Intellectual Property Office and the University of the West Indies STACIE and supported by numerous sponsors and partners.

He said it provided local inventors and entrepreneurs with critical IP knowledge and mentoring support to help them develop innovative solutions to societal challenges.

The TTIPO’s involvement, including its mentorship sessions and patent information services, further underscores its role in promoting a vibrant IP culture across the country.

Hosein believes the competition exemplifies the value of the IP system by offering creators proprietary rights and legal exclusivity, core incentives for continued innovation and creative enterprise.

He confirmed that the TTIPO remains committed to strengthening IP awareness and building an innovation-driven culture throughout TT.

Hosein also discussed the TTIPO’s ongoing efforts to provide IP education, training and resources.

Its recent partnership with the Ministry of Education to embed IP education into the national curriculum through the STEPS programme, which he described as a step forward in creating an informed and empowered generation of young innovators.

This initiative aligns closely with the government’s broader education policy to modernise learning, equip students for the future, and drive inclusive economic growth.

Another initiative Hosein spoke on is the Digital Innovations for Sustainable Environmental and Economic Recovery project, currently being executed by UWI through STACIE with funding from the Inter-American Development Bank and implementation support from the TTIPO.

The project aims to strengthen the national IP and innovation ecosystem, helping small and medium-sized enterprises leverage digital technologies to boost competitiveness and growth.

Participants are not only learning how to use IP as a legal mechanism but also as a strategic tool for business development and national progress.

In closing, Hosein called on all participants to engage deeply with the topics at hand, noting the critical role of such regional collaboration in shaping responsive, future-ready policy frameworks.

He affirmed these forums are essential for aligning enforcement strategies, sharing best practices and crafting policies that reflect both international standards and Caribbean realities.

Hosein concluded by reaffirming his confidence in the region’s trajectory and the collective ability of Caribbean nations to harness the synergies between intellectual property and competition law for the benefit of entrepreneurship, innovation, consumer welfare, and regional development.

