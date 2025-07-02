Grieving widow awarded $500k over police failures

Maureen, her late husband Rajkumar Maharajh, and their two sons, Shiva and Girish, in happier times. -

A High Court judge has ruled that a widow’s constitutional rights were violated after a criminal case involving her husband’s death was dismissed due to repeated police failures.

He has awarded her $500,000 in damages with interest and costs. Justice Kevin Ramcharan’s ruling came in a lawsuit filed by Maureen Dilchan Maharajh, who was injured in a 2011 car crash that killed her husband.

The man charged with causing the accident walked free in 2017 after the police officer in charge, Cpl Dindial Joseph, failed to attend court multiple times.

On August 15, 2011, Maureen’s husband, Rajkumar Maharajh, was driving with her and their two sons, Shiva and Girish, along the Eastern Main Road in Manzanilla when a green Nissan car crashed into their vehicle head-on. Rajkumar died, and Maureen and her sons suffered serious injuries. The man driving the vehicle which ran into their car was charged with causing death by dangerous driving, but six years later, he was discharged when the magistrate threw out the case because Joseph failed to appear in court.

Almost 14 years later, it is still a nightmare for Maharajh.

In an interview on July 2, she said, "It's actually a nightmare because it's something that you live through every single day.

"The trauma of being in a vehicle, which up to this day...It is getting worse with me. I don't like to be in a vehicle. I don't like to be on the road."

She was full of praise for her attorney, former attorney general Anand Ramlogan, SC.

"He has earned his title as the 'poor people's champion.' I was blessed to have him as my lawyer. I had no money to pay Mr Ramlogan, but he really helped."

"If it was not for him, my case would have been swept on the carpet just like any other road accident."

She said although her elder son, Shiva, received a national scholarship in 2015, it was tough on him to lose his father at a young age.

"Everybody was saying, telling him, 'You know, you are the man in the house now.'

"He was cheated of his childhood and cheated out of growing up with his father, but he stood by us and worked and studied and studied. People say he was lucky to win a scholarship but there's no such thing as luck, he worked hard."

Shiva recently graduated from the UWI and is awaiting placement as a young doctor. Her younger son, Girish, is also doing well, finishing up university, but still suffers from the effects of the accident.

In an emotional interview, Maharajh blamed the Judiciary and the police for failing her family.

"That is a failed judiciary, a failed system,,,The police failed me, the State. They failed my family.

"I went to court, from Freeport to Sangre Grande for days and days from the police station to the courthouse for years for information..."

"The judiciary is in a mess. It needs to be changed. Changes need to be made.

"They got off scot-free..."

She also had a message for current Commissioner of Police Allister Guevarro.

"Deal with your police officers." Maharajh said, "On so many occasions I was lied to by the police officer."

She said she hopes her case, while knowing that it cannot bring back her husband or take away the family's trauma, would help other people.

"I am willing to go the mile to let people know: don't sit down. stand up for your rights. do what you have to do."

Everyday she lives with the memory of what happened. That day the family were celebrating Girish's birthday. He turned ten. "Double digits..."

She said although the police tried to get her to change her statement, she refused. "I was there. I was never knocked out. I was there right through. I saw everything.

"It is a nightmare that I live with daily."

Maharajh still attends clinics as she, too, suffers from injuries she sustained in the accident and had to survive on the goodwill of friends and family, as well as a disability grant to take care of her sons.

In his judgment, Ramcharan said Maharajh had every right to bring the case.

“She was a direct victim because she was in the car, and she is also the widow of the deceased,” the judge said in his reasons on July 1.

Ramcharan looked at the two issues raised by Maharajh’s lawyers: the dismissal of the criminal case and the police disciplinary proceedings that followed.

On the first issue, the judge said the court was “satisfied” that Maharajh’s rights under Section 4(b) of the Constitution, which guarantees protection under the law, were breached. He said the case was dismissed not just because the officer was absent on the final day, but because of his many unexplained absences throughout the case. Ramcharan also pointed out that court summonses were supposed to be sent to witnesses, including Maharajh, but they were never served.

He said this failure may have caused the case to be dismissed.

The judge also found a breach of Section 5(2)(h) of the Constitution, which deals with procedural fairness.

He said there was no proper system in place to make sure police officers attended court or gave valid reasons for being absent.

“It is clear that there is no proper mechanism to sufficiently ensure that complainants attend hearings or provide proper reasons for their absence.”

However, on the second issue, the handling of disciplinary charges against Cpl Joseph, the judge said Maharajh’s constitutional rights were not breached. He noted that while the process may have been flawed, there was a system in place for dealing with such matters. The Constitution, he said, does not guarantee that the right decision will always be made, only that there must be a fair process.

Still, Ramcharan criticised how the case was handled, saying the disciplinary tribunal looked only at the final absence and not at the officer’s long history of missed hearings, failure to serve summonses, and failure to inform Maharajh the case had been dismissed.

“Cpl Joseph was not only absent for the final hearing, but was absent without explanation for nine hearings, failed to ensure the service of summonses on the witnesses when directed to do so by the court and failed to disclose to the claimant that the matter had been dismissed.

“It appears that the disciplinary tribunal only considered the non-attendance on the date that the matter was dismissed, instead of considering all the factors. However, the claimant is constitutionally entitled to a procedure by which disciplinary action can be taken, not that the correct decision would be made.”

In her claim, Maharajh complained that she was never informed that the case against the other driver was dismissed. She only found out by chance when she visited the court herself. She felt betrayed and deceived, especially since Joseph had promised to let her know when she would need to testify.

She also accused the police of taking a careless and slow approach to handling her complaints. She had to file Freedom of Information requests and even go to court just to get answers.

She also found out that hundreds of other criminal cases had been dismissed due to police officers failing to appear in court. Her claim cited a 2019 Police Service Commission report that showed that 1,843 cases were thrown out that year because officers didn’t show up.

Many of those cases involved serious crimes like robbery and illegal firearms.

The reports for 2020 and 2021 also showed high numbers.

Maharajh said the police ignored key facts, including how serious the accident was and how the officer had missed multiple hearings and believed the internal investigation was not done properly and that the decision to stop disciplinary action was unfair and irrational.

She also said she and her sons, left to cope without a husband and father, had been denied justice. Anand Ramlogan, SC, Jayanti Lutchmedial-Ramdial, Kent Samlal, Jared Jagroo and Ganesh Saroop represented Maharajh, while Justay Guerra, Stefan Jaikaran, Celine Moosai and Che Richards represented the State.