Ferguson’s challenge over US$148M Miami judgment set for January trial

Hall of Justice, Port of Spain. - Photo by Jeff Mayers

TWO days in January 2026 have been scheduled to hear businessman Steve Ferguson’s constitutional claim, which challenges the State’s efforts to compel information from him in enforcing the Miami judgment over the decades-long corruption scheme tied to the construction of the Piarco International airport.

Justice Avason Quinlan-Williams set January 28 and 30 for the full trial, with evidential objections scheduled for October.

Two judges have since dismissed his application for an injunction.

Ferguson argues that the Attorney General’s decision to bring civil proceedings in Florida violated his constitutional rights. He claimed it infringed on his right to liberty, protection against self-incrimination, and the right to a fair hearing.

In his previous applications before Justices Nadia Kangaloo and Frank Seepersad he sought to prevent the continuation of the Florida proceedings and to stop further notices for depositions until the conclusion of related criminal proceedings in Trinidad and Tobago. The court in 2019 had approved a consent judgment in which the Attorney General agreed not to use the claimant’s 2019 deposition to draw adverse inferences in the Florida case. Based on this, he later alleged that the introduction of his deposition into evidence violated both that agreement and his constitutional rights.

He also challenged the legitimacy of the Florida judgment itself, claiming it was obtained through conduct that was illegal, abusive, and unfair, including the use of misleading testimony. He sought multiple declarations from the court confirming that the proceedings and any enforcement actions violated his rights. He also applied for an interim injunction in December 2024 to prevent further steps in the Florida case, including depositions scheduled for early February, which was denied by Quinlan-Williams.

She held that many of the issues raised in his latest application had already been addressed and resolved in previous legal proceedings, and no appeals had been filed against those earlier decisions.

This comes after a Florida court ordered Ferguson, former minister Brian Kuei Tung and US businessman Raul Gutierrez Jr to pay more than US$17.3 million to Trinidad and Tobago. This covers legal costs and related taxes in addition to the US$131.3 million in restitution.

Judge Reemberto Diaz of the Eleventh Judicial Circuit in Miami-Dade County issued a final judgment on May 9, 2023, following extensive litigation involving fraudulent contracts, offshore shell companies, and transnational money laundering. The three were found liable under Florida’s civil RICO statute after a jury verdict favoured Trinidad and Tobago.

Earlier in June, Diaz made an order for US$16.6 million in attorney’s fees and US$802,006 in litigation costs. The fees stem from more than 38,500 billable hours spanning nearly 20 years of legal work by Sequor Law and White & Case LLP. Judge Diaz determined these expenses were justified due to the case’s complexity and international scope, rejecting claims by Ferguson that local firms in Miami could have handled the case at lower rates.

The lawsuit alleged that the defendants orchestrated a scheme involving bribes, inflated contracts, and the diversion of millions through foreign shell companies, all connected to the Piarco International Airport project. Trinidad’s government initially retained Sequor Law in 2004, later replacing the firm with White & Case in 2022 after a last-minute disqualification motion filed by the defence. Former attorney general Reginald Armour, SC, was also disqualified in that motion for an apparent conflict of interest. The court noted that Armour represented Kuei Tung between January 2003 and January 2008 in criminal proceedings in Trinidad and that Ferguson was also a defendant in those criminal proceedings.

In March 2023, after a three-and-a-half-week trial, the jury awarded Trinidad and Tobago the full damages requested. That amount was later trebled under RICO provisions, bringing the total to more than US$131 million, plus interest and other costs.

The judgment now accruing interest at 9.38 per cent will continue until paid in full. Ferguson has filed an appeal to the Third District Court of Appeal in Florida, contesting both the fee award and findings. According to the judge’s calculations provided by the two firms, using the Lodestar Method - a legal approach used in the US to calculate attorneys' fees, which involves multiplying a reasonable hourly rate by the number of hours an attorney has worked on a case - the total is as follows: WHITE AND CASE for 9,819.98 billable hours at $10,509,133.70; SEQUOR for 28,704.75 hours at $6,078,770.43, bringing the total to

38,524.73 hours at $16,587,904.13.

Speaking in the Parliament on June 18, during the debate on the mid-year review, Minister in the Office of the Attorney General Saddam Hosein, White & Case received TT$157 million in legal fees, The sum of TT $23.2 million was paid to Sequor Law, incurred during the 2023 legal conflict involving Armour.