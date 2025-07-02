'Diddy' not guilty of sex trafficking, racketeering, convicted of prostitution charge

Sean "Diddy" Combs. - AP FILE PHOTO

NEW YORK: Sean “Diddy” Combs dropped to his knees and prayed in the courtroom after he was acquitted July 2 of sex trafficking and racketeering charges that could have put one of hip-hop’s most celebrated figures behind bars for life. The rapper was convicted of lesser prostitution-related offences and still faces prison time but might be released on bail.

The mixed result capped a sordid legal odyssey that shattered Combs’ affable “Puff Daddy” image and derailed his career as a Grammy-winning artist and music executive, fashion entrepreneur, brand ambassador and reality TV star.

As the jury foreman spoke and the “not guilty” verdicts piled up, Combs pumped his fist. As each juror affirmed agreement with the verdict, Combs looked toward the jury and held his hands up in a prayer motion, and he hugged defence lawyer Teny Geragos. Combs' relatives and supporters in the audience could barely contain their relief, despite the judge's admonition to avoid outbursts: When the first “not guilty” was read aloud, someone shouted, “Yeah!”

Combs, 55, later continued to pump his right fist subtly, seemingly satisfied that he was acquitted on the most serious charges.

Combs was convicted of flying people around the country, including his girlfriends and paid male sex workers, to engage in sexual encounters, a felony violation of the federal Mann Act.

But the jury of eight men and four women acquitted Combs of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking charges, related to allegations that he used his money, power and frightening physical force to manipulate his girlfriends into hundreds of drug-fuelled sex marathons with the men.

Combs' defence team argued that the women were willing participants and that none of his violence justified the severity of the charges.

Marc Agnifilo, a lawyer for Combs, asked that his client be immediately released because the federal Mann Act crimes were of a “vastly different nature” than sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy. Combs has been behind bars since his September arrest. (AP)