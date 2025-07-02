Business leaders urged to adopt technology wisely

IDB representatives Dane Sandy and Daniela Sorzano demonstrate how to use their 3D Virtual Reality Goggles at Amcham TT's 2025 Tech Hub Island Summit at Hyatt Regency, Port of Spain, on July 1. - Photos by Faith Ayoung

Public Administration and Artificial Intelligence Minister Dominic Smith said it was essential for small-island developing states to adopt new technology speedily, to avoid being left behind in the rapidly evolving global technology sphere.

He was speaking during the opening ceremony of the American Chamber of Commerce (Amcham) TT’s Tech Hub Islands Summit at the Hyatt Regency, Port of Spain, on July 1.

Smith said the co-operation of the private sector was essential in developing the mission of the ministry.

He said the theme of the event, Engage. Execute. Evolve, deeply resonated with him as it represented a call to action which rejected passivity.

"As island nations, we cannot afford to stand still or operate in isolation. Sustainable development certainly requires active participation, purposeful execution and continuous adaptation, especially in the face of accelerating digital change, that the world has never seen.

"Transformation is not passive. It demands courage, collaboration and a commitment to ongoing evolution. And in today’s digital age, nothing less will suffice."

Smith said his ministry was committed to collaboration nationally, regionally and globally, in order to fulfill its four main priorities in building a digitally empowered nation.

The first of these, he said, was modernising the public service.

Smith said this means digitising records and streamlining government processes, introducing secure digital identity systems and ensuring that every digital solution puts the citizen first.

The second was building a resilient digital government infrastructure, through investing in nationwide broadband connectivity, secure cloud-based platforms, open data frameworks and safe and resilient systems.

"Our goal is a connected, interoperable government, where agencies can collaborate, data flows securely and real-time decisions improve service delivery.

"Just as importantly, we must ensure digital inclusion, especially among marginalised and underserved communities."

Another priority is fostering innovation through artificial intelligence, which he said holds tremendous potential from predictive healthcare analytics to intelligent traffic systems.

"But we must proceed wisely, prudent and mindful of the risks: privacy, security, ethics and job displacement.

"Our approach is clear: AI should augment, not replace, human capability. It should enable public servants to focus on high-value, people-centred work."

Smith said through public-private sector partnership, the government and the private sector could co-create digital policies and standards, partner on research and development and innovation labs, develop workforce training initiatives and open government data to fuel entrepreneurship.

Also speaking at the event, Republic Bank vice president Richard Sammy said digital transformation begins with engaging people, to solve their problems or uplift them with new possibilities.

He said this meant creating digital financial tools and services to empower the bank’s customers, as well as integrated, omnichannel experiences that are best in class.

"For us, it’s about acknowledging the healthy union and forging a tighter alignment between our business and technology functions to create solutions that eliminate bureaucracy, bolster productivity and reduce inefficiency and waste."

He said the organisation was in the early stages of reimagining the workplace, piloting hybrid workspaces that move beyond traditional office norms to better support flexibility, productivity and collaboration, as well as adopting progressive technologies like AI, which is reshaping how talent is acquired, developed, and managed globally.

"Successful digital transformation is no longer the sole responsibility of information technology departments; it’s a shared mandate across every business unit.

"To be innovative, technology and business leaders working hand-in-hand from strategy to execution.

"We’re building a security-first mindset across every team, every process and every product because for our industry, safety, security and trust are non-negotiable. We diligently adhere to annual cybersecurity training, strive to surpass international security standards, and constantly conduct rigorous simulations to test our systems.”

Sammy said collaboration between sectors was important for the Caribbean’s digital future.

"In the Caribbean, it’s estimated that two-five per cent of jobs are at risk of automation, with women and young people most affected. But this disruption also holds immense promise.

"The modern workforce must now master what AI cannot replicate – emotional intelligence, creativity and strategic thinking.

"The impact will be uneven, with wealthier nations adapting faster. As a region, we must prepare to close this gap, not widen it."

Amcham CEO Nirad Tewarie said there are several ways technology can improve the lives of the public and enhance government services.

These include tax collection, by widening the tax collection net; crime, using predictive analytics and pattern recognition; modernisation of customs by fully automating the clearance process and the implementation of trusted trader programmes; and the implementation of adaptive learning and curriculum flexibility to help students learn in ways that accommodate their strengths and weaknesses.

"To achieve all of this, we must elevate the status of teachers. Teaching should be one of the most respected, sought-after and well-compensated professions.

"That also means implementing fair systems for accountability and evaluation.

"We must work with unions to create environments that empower teachers and protect students.

"Data must also be used to improve schools – tracking teacher and student attendance, for example, to identify when students begin missing school and intervene early with social support. Privacy matters, but so does proactive care."

Tewarie said the chamber wanted to work with Smith’s ministry and the Trade Ministry to design and execute a nearshoring strategy.

"This would help us attract high-value tech jobs, enable brain circulation and create opportunities for our people. We have a skilled diaspora of Trinbagonians in leading roles in major tech firms abroad. Many of them want to give back. But we need policies, like a digital nomad visa, to allow them to live and contribute here in meaningful ways."

Tewarie said the summit’s theme was a roadmap for how the society and business community must approach digital transformation.