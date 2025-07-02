Anglican priest: Put God at the centre of heritage festival

Dancers take part in the procession of the bride and groom makes its way along the streets of Moriah on July 20, 2024. Recreating the ole time wedding is a highlight of the Tobago Heritage Festival calendar. - Photo courtesy Visual Styles

ANGLICAN priest Fr Jean-Paul Henry has advised the Tobago Festivals Commission Ltd to put God at the centre of the annual heritage festival – a month-long exhibition of the island’s culture and traditions.

He was delivering the homily at a thanksgiving service to kickstart the festival at the St Patrick’s Anglican Church, Mt Pleasant, on July 1. The theme of this year’s celebration is Time Longer Than Twine.

Henry said, “When we think of legacy, we often think of how we would like to be remembered. But honestly, what we really need to think about is how can God be remembered in our lives.

“It is not about how we can be known. It is about how God can be known. That is the legacy that we must strive to leave behind in everything that we do – the legacy of God.”

He told organisers they would experience challenges while executing the various events over the next month.

But he advised, “Point to God and let him take control, let the success of your activities come through him. The festivals committee could do the world to make this the most memorable heritage, the committee can do great things and be remembered for those great things but eventually those things will fade.

“However, it is by having God at the centre of it all that you will make a lasting impact on the current generations and the generations to come and the communities where your events will be held. It is not about what we did for God, it is about what God did for us.”

Henry urged them to place God at the helm and strive to “move forward with confidence and success.”

Tobago Festivals Commission Ltd CEO Kern Cowan, in his remarks, praised those who have upheld the island’s traditions over the years.

“On our island of Tobago where communities connect, we understand the value of standing together not just through the challenges we face but through our triumphs,” he said.

“Today’s message and our message through this heritage season is about patience, time, tenacity and a sense of gratitude for what we have been able to accomplish as a people together over time.

“Today, we give thanks not only for where we are now and what we have come through but the places that we intend to take this island, the hope that we want to give to the people and ensure that there is strength and collective intention for what we must do as an island.”

Cowan told the congregation they must be grateful for the “persistence of our traditions that we hold dear to our hearts, to our villages, to our elders and community leaders.”

He said the festival’s theme speaks to the need for perseverance and overcoming hardship as a people.

“We must continue to forge ahead.”

Niall George, assistant secretary, THA Division of Tourism, Culture, Antiquities and Transportation, said the thanksgiving service was not just ceremonial.

“It is a necessary reminder that before you jump into celebration, you must begin with gratitude for those who came before us, gratitude for the hands and hearts that continue to preserve our heritage. Gratitude for a chance once again to come together across villages, communities, generations to honour the story of Tobago,” he said.

“This is the opening of our season – a season that stretches across the island into every community, every street corner, every cultural space. It will bring song, dance, storytelling, food, laughter and memories. But it starts here (at the service) with stillness, with prayer with a collective, thank you.”

George said the theme is a reminder that Tobago’s identity is not temporary.

“It does not bend to trends or disappear over time. It holds because we hold it.”

He urged the congregation to “look at the festival not just as a celebration but as a responsibility to represent Tobago with dignity, honesty and care.”

The service featured performances from several cultural groups.