Allahar: $3.1 billion to pay recurrent, capital expenditure

Leader of Government Business in the Senate Darrell Allahar - Photo by Faith Ayoung

LEADER of Government Business in the Senate Darrell Allahar has announced that the $3.1 billion supplementary appropriation is intended to cover “urgent and critical recurrent and capital expenditure” through to the end of the year, in areas where previous budget allocations were either inadequate or entirely absent.

Allahar made this comment during his contribution in the Senate on July 1.

“Quite a lot of the proposed appropriation has to do with expenditure under personnel expenditure wages and salaries, cost of living allowances, allowances for monthly paid workers, contract employment, short-term employment, salaries, contributions to NIS, remuneration to board members, allowances for monthly paid officers, pension contributions and travelling and subsistence.”

Allahar said the government now has to “top up” in these areas until September 30.

He said the salaries of public officers and officials must be paid, and paid on time.

“That is one of the reasons we are topping up the account to allocate the money.

“Unfortunately, despite our best efforts, commercial banks make it hard for ordinary people to do business.”

Allahar said this was the main reason the government was pushing the Finance (Supplementary Appropriation) Bill – to pay public officers up until September.

Allahar also said he understood the plight of the working class in dealing with commercial banks.

“Yesterday I got a call from the bank asking I provide proof of funds for my salary which was sent electronically from the government to my bank.

“I still wait on the money I work very hard for.”

He said the bank wanted from him; two forms of ID, salary slip and proof of address.

“I don’t know if the bank tomorrow will want my nanny name, my nana name, my mamoo name and biometric data.”

He said his bank would not prioritise him if they do not view him as someone who “matters.”

Allahar said the government will examine the banking system to explore ways of making business transactions easier, particularly in ensuring that public officers receive their wages and salaries without unnecessary delays.

The bill was passed on July 1 and the Senate adjourned to a date to be fixed.