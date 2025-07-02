A thread that binds Trinidad and Tobago, India’s familial relations

Sasha Maharaj at the Republic Day parade in New Delhi. -

BAVINA SOOKDEO

The strong ties between India and Trinidad and Tobago are evident in this nation’s people, food and cultural festivals. Further strengthening these ties, is the High Commission of India to TT which offers cultural, educational and legal avenues for many citizens. One main initiative is the Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card, which allows eligible individuals of Indian descent to access a lifelong visa to India and engage more easily with the country of their ancestors.

Alongside this, initiatives like the Know India Programme (KIP) give young members of the diaspora the chance to explore their heritage firsthand, while the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) programme offers opportunities for professional training in India.

As the High Commission of India notes on its website, “The relationship between India and Trinidad and Tobago goes back to May 30, 1845, when the first ship Fatel Razack carrying 225 Indian indentured workers reached the shores of Trinidad, then a British colony. Their numbers increased with subsequent arrival of more ships from India till 1917. The descendants of those indentured workers, now in their fifth or sixth generation, form nearly 40-45 per cent of the total population of 1.36 million (2024), constituting an integral part of the economic, political and social fabric of the country.”

The OCI card which has replaced the Person of Indian origin card, allows individuals to live, work and travel freely within India without needing a separate visa. The High Commission’s site states that the constitution of India does not allow holding Indian citizenship and citizenship of a foreign country simultaneously. It says, “However, based on the recommendation of the High-Level committee on Indian Diaspora, the government of India decided to register Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs) of a certain category as has been specified in the Section 7A of the Citizenship Act, 1955 as Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) Cardholders. Accordingly, OCI Scheme came into operation from December 2, 2005.”

Surujdeo Mangaroo, Global Indian Organisation’s vice president of the Caribbean region, sees these programmes as critical to deepening the India-TT bond. Commenting on the recent developments, he noted, “Prime Minister Modi’s visit (scheduled for July 3-4) marks a significant milestone in the enduring relationship between India and TT, as well as the wider Caribbean region. The Global Indian Organisation recognises this occasion as an opportunity to celebrate our shared heritage, strengthen bilateral ties, and explore new avenues for collaboration in culture, trade, education and technology.”

Mangaroo added that the OCI card plays a vital role in building these bridges. “It provides them with lifelong visa-free travel to India, making it easier to visit family, explore business opportunities and reconnect with their cultural roots. The OCI Card also grants access to various economic, educational and cultural privileges in India, such as the ability to own property, pursue studies, and participate in investment ventures. With the expeditious manner in which the Indian High Commission is processing the OCI cards, I encourage all those who qualify to be a part of the programme,” he urged.

According to Mangaroo, “The Indian diaspora in the Caribbean, which has contributed immensely to the region’s development, looks forward to engaging with Prime Minister Modi and sharing in the vision of a prosperous and united global Indian community. His leadership and commitment to fostering international partnerships inspire us to continue building bridges between India and the Caribbean.”

The process

One OCI cardholder, Sasha Maharaj, shared her journey and walked us through the application process. She explained her reason for applying – “India is in my veins, India is my passion and my soulmate. India has understood me better than anyone and healed me in indescribable ways… I have always felt that pull, that embrace and obtaining the OCI feels like a culmination of that connection. My OCI journey has been proof that India remembers us and that we will always have a home away from home there.”

Maharaj explained that one challenge many people complain of is not knowing their forefather’s name that would be on the emigration pass which outlines the passenger’s details (age, address in India, identity marks, height, parents’ name, ship information) which was given when leaving India. It also contains the estate name that the passenger was assigned to. “Most times, and in my case, my mother’s maiden was my great grandfather’s first name, so this made it easier to trace.

“However, once you do know the name and the name of the ship/the year it came to Trinidad, you can go to the National Archives in Port of Spain and do research and find the original emigration pass. The staff at the National Archives were very helpful and it is a comfortable space to do research.”

As for the OCI online application process, Maharaj describes it as “extremely user-friendly.” She further highlighted the application process (as a fourth generation applicant): One must clearly show the linkages, that is, telling a story of how you, the applicant, and the person who was born in India are linked. Documents required are: Emigration pass (certified by the government archivist of the National Archives), birth certificates of each linkage to show the name being passed down, death certificate and applicant’s passport.

“In my case, I needed to obtain the polymer marriage certificate of parents to show why the change in my surname (different from mother’s maiden name which was the name being passed down via the linkages),” explained Maharaj. The applicant must also get an affidavit to certify that all names and information provided are accurate. This must be accompanied by a family tree that the applicant can provide to a commissioner of affidavits. The OCI cardholder registration is up to fourth generation for citizens of TT. All certificates need to have an apostille stamp. This can be done at the Ministry of Attorney General and Legal Affairs and is free of charge.

Maharaj, who has had several sponsored opportunities to reconnect with India expressed gratitude for such chances, said, “I am and continue to be indebted to the government of India, who has given me several sponsored opportunities to reconnect with my ancestral homeland and now through the OCI, a chance to finally claim a part of India as my own someday,” she said. Having travelled to India five times, Maharaj said, “Three of those journeys were proudly sponsored by the government of India as part of various cultural and academic programmes. It was through these experiences that I found my purpose: to serve as a bridge between my homeland and my ancestral land. Moreover, I have always been proud to showcase my country as being an ambassador of TT on these programmes.”

Maharaj admitted that the process was “a bit overwhelming in the beginning.” However, once she contacted the consular section of the High Commission, she was guided thoroughly in terms of the exact documents she needed. “I did have an advantage though as my uncle, Kemal Manickchand, gave me the emigration passes and family tree that he worked on together with the information he acquired from Shamshu Deen, genealogist, researcher and expert in this area.”

Maharaj further noted that the High Commission has been very active in propagating the OCI card as they have over the years, hosted numerous workshops across the country encouraging persons to apply. “I wish to highlight the Office of the Attorney General and Ministry of Legal Affairs where I obtained the polymer birth, death and marriage certificates as well as the apostille stamp. The staff were all extremely helpful and knowledgeable and the process to get the polymer certificates was seamless and very efficient.”

So, if someone from the Indo-Trinidadian community is considering applying for an OCI card, what advice would Maharaj give to them? “Speak to your family members to gain better insight if you do not have the emigration pass or sufficient information regarding your ancestors’ names. Make use of the oral tradition as this is the true wealth. Moreover, consult the consular section of the High Commission of India in Port of Spain as the officers are always willing to assist and understand the difficulties that we have in obtaining this type of information. They are very understanding and are always eager to assist.”

Applying for the OCI

When all documents are obtained, the application process can be started on https://ociservices.gov.in/onlineOCI/. You then attend an interview at the Indian High Commission for which you must have your printed application form, 2x2 passport sized photo with white background, affidavit, originals and copies of all polymer birth/death/marriage certificates. The consular officer will review the documents and if successful, you pay the fee ($1,878). Obtain your receipt to present upon OCI collection. The application can be tracked via the online portal.

Reuniting generations

Third-generation descendant Dipnarine Maharaj, 67, is a Trinidadian living in Florida for the past 35 years – and an OCI cardholder. Originally from Rousillac, Maharaj had a life-changing experience in 2019 when he travelled to India for the first time and met his long-lost relatives. “It was overwhelming. It was always a dream to visit India and I was grateful to be able to reconnect with relatives in my ancestral village with my son,” he said. “From a philosophical perspective India has offered me a lot and has a lot to offer me in this stage of my life. I had my sister to guide me – she went to the village before and even did videos. She was welcomed with a big celebration.”

Thanks to the efforts of his now-deceased sister, Vimla Ramsumair, and the research conducted alongside Deen, Maharaj was able to connect with his relatives in Cheonta Village, Azamgarh. He made the journey with his then 24-year-old son, Niraj Harinarayan Maharaj, and his sisters Vashti Ramsumair and Rajwatie Rickhi.

During the visit, Maharaj met several family members, including a 90-year-old uncle. “I met aunts, cousins, so many of them – my great-grandfather’s brother’s family. Their last name is Tripathi, and they are Brahmins in terms of classification.”

He shared that they’ve stayed connected. “We communicate via Facebook. One of them even joined in my sister’s funeral rites as he’s a pundit there,” Maharaj said.

His son Niraj also formed strong bonds with Shivang Tripathi, a cousin. “He met cousins his age and really connected with Shivang. We truly enjoyed ourselves.”

Maharaj added, “Honestly, I felt like I was back in Rousillac – a predominantly Hindu community. I felt like I was back in Trinidad, surrounded by family.”

While in India, they participated in Ramayan satsangs, received farewell gifts and even made donations to local primary schools. His other sister, Shobha Ramsumair – also an OCI cardholder – plans to return soon to pursue further studies and Maharaj too, who also visited in 2023, hopes to make another trip back.