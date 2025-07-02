A parent’s roadmap to insurance: Protecting what matters most

Examining how insurance can support your role as a provider, protector and planner. - Photo courtesy Freepik

Parents dream of giving their children the best – safe homes, good schools, meaningful opportunities and a future brighter than theirs.

However, in today’s uncertain world, responsible planning is a powerful expression of that love – and insurance is one of the most essential tools in that journey.

Too often, families delay conversations about financial protection, not realising how early planning can create a safety net that lasts for generations.

Let us explore how insurance can support your role as a provider, protector and planner.

1. Life insurance for both parents

Life insurance isn’t just about replacing the income of a breadwinner – it’s about creating a legacy.

More importantly, it provides children with a financial foundation, offering them a strong start in life.

Even stay-at-home parents, whose contributions are often undervalued, should consider life insurance. Their role in the family is vital, and with proper planning, they too can leave a meaningful inheritance that supports their children’s future.

2. Critical illness insurance for both parents and children

Critical illness insurance acts as a financial safety net for families. If a parent is diagnosed with a serious illness, this coverage provides a lump sum that protects their income and preserves their savings – helping to maintain stability for the children during difficult times. By also securing critical illness coverage for their children, parents give them more than just financial support – they increase the chances of a full recovery by ensuring immediate access to quality care without financial strain.

3. Health insurance for both parents and children

Health insurance is essential for parents who want to give their children the best chance at a healthy, fulfilling life.

It provides access to quality healthcare services – especially for preventative care – which helps detect and address issues early, reducing the risk of serious illness.

With the right coverage, families can receive timely treatment without long delays, while also protecting their savings by avoiding out-of-pocket medical expenses.

In this way, health insurance not only promotes well-being but also preserves the family’s financial security.

4. Annual reviews

Regular annual reviews with your financial advisor help you stay informed about your insurance and investment plans.

These check-ins ensure that your coverage keeps pace with life’s changes – whether it's the need for increased protection, policy upgrades or adjustments to meet new goals. By doing so, you safeguard your family from unexpected challenges and secure a stronger future for your children.