Yuma launches Luxe: A Lavish Escape
Newsday Reporter
An Hour Ago
A model showcases the 'Monaco' costume during Yuma's band launch, Luxe: A Lavish Escape, held at the International Waterfront, Port of Spain, on June 28. - Photo by Daniel Prentice
YUMA launched their 2026 offering for the Carnival season titled
Luxe: A Lavish Escape, on June 28 at the International Waterfront in Port of Spain. Photographer Daniel Prentice was at the event and captured these images.
A model showcases the 'Merlot' costume during Yuma's band launch, Luxe: A Lavish Escape, held at the International Waterfront, Port of Spain, on June 28. - Photo by Daniel Prentice
Models present 'Nirvana' during Yuma's band launch, Luxe: A Lavish Escape, held at the International Waterfront, Port of Spain, on June 28. - Photo by Daniel Prentice
A model presents 'Noir' during Yuma's band launch, Luxe: A Lavish Escape, held at the International Waterfront, Port of Spain, on June 28. - Photo by Daniel Prentice
A model showcases the 'Reign' costume during Yuma's band launch, Luxe: A Lavish Escape, held at the International Waterfront, Port of Spain, on June 28. - Photo by Daniel Prentice - Daniel Prentice
A model showcases the 'Juliet Rose' costume during Yuma's band launch, Luxe: A Lavish Escape, held at the International Waterfront, Port of Spain, on June 28. - Photo by Daniel Prentice
A model portrays the 'Savage' costume during Yuma's band launch, Luxe: A Lavish Escape, held at the International Waterfront, Port of Spain, on June 28. - Photo by Daniel Prentice
These two models showcase the 'Fabergé' costume during Yuma's band launch, Luxe: A Lavish Escape, held at the International Waterfront, Port of Spain, on June 28. - Photo by Daniel Prentice
A model showcases the 'Legacy' costume during Yuma's band launch, Luxe: A Lavish Escape, held at the International Waterfront, Port of Spain, on June 28. - Photo by Daniel Prentice
Models portray 'Savage' during Yuma's band launch, Luxe: A Lavish Escape, held at the International Waterfront, Port of Spain, on June 28. - Photo by Daniel Prentice
A model showcases the 'Tiffany' costume during Yuma's band launch, Luxe: A Lavish Escape, held at the International Waterfront, Port of Spain, on June 28. - Photo by Daniel Prentice
This model portrays the 'Panthère' costume during Yuma's band launch, Luxe: A Lavish Escape, held at the International Waterfront, Port of Spain, on June 28. - Photo by Daniel Prentice
