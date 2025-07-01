Yuma launches Luxe: A Lavish Escape

A model showcases the 'Monaco' costume during Yuma's band launch, Luxe: A Lavish Escape, held at the International Waterfront, Port of Spain, on June 28. - Photo by Daniel Prentice

YUMA launched their 2026 offering for the Carnival season titled Luxe: A Lavish Escape, on June 28 at the International Waterfront in Port of Spain. Photographer Daniel Prentice was at the event and captured these images.