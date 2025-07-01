N Touch
Multimedia

Yuma launches Luxe: A Lavish Escape

A model showcases the 'Monaco' costume during Yuma's band launch, Luxe: A Lavish Escape, held at the International Waterfront, Port of Spain, on June 28. - Photo by Daniel Prentice
A model showcases the 'Monaco' costume during Yuma's band launch, Luxe: A Lavish Escape, held at the International Waterfront, Port of Spain, on June 28. - Photo by Daniel Prentice

YUMA launched their 2026 offering for the Carnival season titled Luxe: A Lavish Escape, on June 28 at the International Waterfront in Port of Spain. Photographer Daniel Prentice was at the event and captured these images.

A model showcases the 'Merlot' costume during Yuma's band launch, Luxe: A Lavish Escape, held at the International Waterfront, Port of Spain, on June 28. - Photo by Daniel Prentice

Models present 'Nirvana' during Yuma's band launch, Luxe: A Lavish Escape, held at the International Waterfront, Port of Spain, on June 28. - Photo by Daniel Prentice

A model presents 'Noir' during Yuma's band launch, Luxe: A Lavish Escape, held at the International Waterfront, Port of Spain, on June 28. - Photo by Daniel Prentice

A model showcases the 'Reign' costume during Yuma's band launch, Luxe: A Lavish Escape, held at the International Waterfront, Port of Spain, on June 28. - Photo by Daniel Prentice - Daniel Prentice

A model showcases the 'Juliet Rose' costume during Yuma's band launch, Luxe: A Lavish Escape, held at the International Waterfront, Port of Spain, on June 28. - Photo by Daniel Prentice

A model portrays the 'Savage' costume during Yuma's band launch, Luxe: A Lavish Escape, held at the International Waterfront, Port of Spain, on June 28. - Photo by Daniel Prentice

These two models showcase the 'Fabergé' costume during Yuma's band launch, Luxe: A Lavish Escape, held at the International Waterfront, Port of Spain, on June 28. - Photo by Daniel Prentice

A model showcases the 'Legacy' costume during Yuma's band launch, Luxe: A Lavish Escape, held at the International Waterfront, Port of Spain, on June 28. - Photo by Daniel Prentice

Models portray 'Savage' during Yuma's band launch, Luxe: A Lavish Escape, held at the International Waterfront, Port of Spain, on June 28. - Photo by Daniel Prentice

A model showcases the 'Tiffany' costume during Yuma's band launch, Luxe: A Lavish Escape, held at the International Waterfront, Port of Spain, on June 28. - Photo by Daniel Prentice

This model portrays the 'Panthère' costume during Yuma's band launch, Luxe: A Lavish Escape, held at the International Waterfront, Port of Spain, on June 28. - Photo by Daniel Prentice

Comments

"Yuma launches Luxe: A Lavish Escape"

More in this section