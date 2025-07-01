Women parliamentarians honour 18 MPs, senators

Opposition Leader Pennelope Beckles at the PNM special convention at City Hall, Port of Spain, on June 29. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

ON the International Day of Parliamentarism on June 30, Women Parliamentarians of TT (WPTT) celebrated what it called the vital role of parliaments in safeguarding democracy.

In a statement on June 30, the organisation also celebrated the powerful contributions of women parliamentarians in shaping national policy, championing equality, and defending democratic values.

The statement listed 18 parliamentarians, including Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar, SC, who is the Siparia MP, and Opposition Leader Pennelope Beckles, the Arima MP, along with other MPs.

The other MPs were Dr Aiyna Ali, Khadijah Ameen, Vandana Mohit, Michelle Benjamin, Jearlean John, Shivanna Sam, Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly and Camille Robinson-Regis.

The statement also identified senators: Dr Natalie Chaitan-Maharaj, Kenya Charles, Melanie Roberts-Radgman, Janelle John-Bates, Dr Marlene Attzs, Alicia Pauline Lalite-Etienne, Dr Desireé Murray and Candice Jones-Simmons.

“This 13th Republican Parliament will mark the beginning of a commitment to serve the nation for some members, whereas for others, it is a continuation of their careers as Parliamentary representatives,” the statement said.

“We have no doubt that these 18 women will make significant strides and be strong advocates on issues affecting women and girls.”

It added that the election and appointment of this group of women undoubtedly marks a significant milestone for these incredibly accomplished citizens.

“It is also an achievement for women and girls across TT as it signifies the progress in gender equality and empowerment that we are capable of making.”

“While the WPTT stands proud of the 25 per cent female representation which has been achieved in this 13th Parliament, we hope to see even more women participating at the highest levels of our country’s governance process.”

The organisation wished all of the women parliamentarians well, adding it looks forward to working with each of them to further the WPTT’s mission of fostering the promotion of women’s access, increasing representation, as well as effective participation and influence in Parliament and other political decision-making spaces.

WPTT is a cross-party group of current and former female MPs in TT , working to support and empower past, present, and future women parliamentarians, with a goal to remove all socio-economic, cultural, and political barriers to the effective participation and representation of women in Parliament and other political decision-making spaces.

Its president is Bridgid Annisette-George, a former speaker, while the vice-president is Gail Merhair and the secretary is Tina Gronlund-Nunez.