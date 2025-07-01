Who to blame for substandard football?

The Trinidad and Tobago Soca Warriors lost 4-0 to Ghana, on May 31, 2025, during the Unity Cup third-place playoff match, at the Gtech Stadium, Brentford, England. - Photo courtesy TTFA Media

THE EDITOR: Who or what is to blame for our substandard football performance at the national level?

Is it our coach? Can we afford to do better? Are our administrators still at the college level?

Do our foreign-based players see the games as a holiday? Are we selecting the most competent team? How physically fit are our footballers?

It is an honour to represent TT. Make no mistake about that.

We are out of the Gold Cup. Can we make it to the FIFA World Cup?

Yes we can. However, we need to score goals.

Remember, winning is not everything. It is the only thing.

AV RAMPERSAD

Princes Town