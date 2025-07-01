[UPDATED] Tobago welcomes CAL's late domestic flights

Caribbean Airlines planes at the tarmac at the Piarco International Airport. - File Photo

TOBAGONIANS are elated following Caribbean Airlines' (CAL) decision to reintroduce late-night domestic flights.

On June 30, CAL said, effective July 1, the daily flight leaves Trinidad at 11.30 pm and arrives in Tobago at 11.55 pm, while the return flight departs Tobago at 12.30 am, arriving in Trinidad at 12.55 am.

The Tobago People's Party, headed by Chief Secretary Farley Augustine, welcomed the development and congratulated Central Government on "the swift action taken" following a request by the TPP administration on June 27.

"This decision brings much-needed relief to Tobagonians, who have long endured unreliable inter-island travel. It also demonstrates the results that can be achieved when Tobago’s concerns are treated with urgency and respect," the TPP said.

The TPP said the additional flights were owing to advocacy of Tobago West MP Joel Sampson and Tobago East MP David Thomas, who ensured Tobago's needs were on the front burner.

It also thanked Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar, Minister of Finance Davendranath Tancoo, and the Minister of Transport and Civil Aviation Eli Zakour.

"This stands in sharp contrast to the neglect shown by the PNM, which repeatedly dismissed Tobago’s calls for action. By comparison, this Central Government has shown a readiness to listen, engage and respond," the TPP said.

The late flight was first introduced in February 2012, with a flight from Port of Spain to Tobago at 10.30 pm; from Tobago to Port of Spain at 11.30 pm; Port of Spain to Tobago at 12.35 am; and from Tobago to Port of Spain at 1.30 am. However, this was discontinued in 2020 during the covid19 pandemic.

THA Minority Leader Kelvon Morris on July 1 commended the initiative.

“It is an encouraging sign that adjustments are being made to better meet the needs of inter-island travel,” he told Newsday.

He said consideration should be given for the restoration of the 5.50 am flight out of Tobago, which had allowed for smoother connections to early international departures and reduced the need for overnight stays in Trinidad.

“Just as the late flight brings relief, an early morning option would further ease travel and improve convenience for Tobagonians.”

Innovative Democratic Alliance (IDA) political leader Denise Tsoiafatt-Angus said the flights were needed. She said Tobagonians have long been calling for practical, dependable, and affordable access between the islands.

“This is not a gift; it’s a correction of something that was ignored for far too long.

“For too long, Tobagonians have been treated as an afterthought in national transport planning. Whether it’s a student trying to return home, a small business needing flexibility, or a sick parent needing urgent care in Trinidad – these late flights matter.”

She said tourists arriving on international flights no longer have to sleep in Piarco Airport waiting for next-day connections and students writing evening exams now have more travel options to return safely to Tobago.

“Youth now have more chances to work, study, and explore without being stranded. This isn’t just about convenience – it’s about basic respect and smart planning. Parents working night shifts or late hours can now plan their family logistics better. Elders needing travel for medical or religious reasons now have greater freedom. And entrepreneurs finally get flexibility for same-day business engagements.”

While she applauded this development, she reminded Tobagonians that this is a chance to do more more than celebrate.

“This gives us a chance to strengthen our economy, open new doors, and bring more people along. With increased flight access now available, we encourage Tobagonians and visitors alike to take full advantage – not just for ease of travel, but to support our local entrepreneurs, hospitality providers, and transport operators who rely on strong inter-island movement.”

Chairman of the Tobago arm of the TT Chamber of Industry and Commerce Curtis Williams said the chamber welcomed the decision.

Williams said, “This long-anticipated move, which we have consistently advocated for is a positive step toward improving inter-island connectivity especially during the peak summer period.”

He said reliable and frequent airlift is essential for the sustainable growth of Tobago’s tourism industry, as well as for the ease of travel for residents and business owners.

“We commend the Government for responding to the needs of the travelling public and look forward to continued collaboration to further enhance the airbridge.”

Head of the Tobago Business Chamber Martin George echoed the same sentiments.

“Even for vacationers, these flights were useful because if you had a last-minute plan to fly to Tobago you would normally be able to get one of those flights. Even for persons staying who went on vacation in Tobago, they can stay later and take the very late flight and come back to Trinidad, so you get to enjoy your entire day to the fullest in Tobago.”

He said he hoped that the late flights will be a permanent fixture.

George said, “We said repeatedly, we cannot be expanding Caribbean Airlines into serving all the other Caribbean islands up the island chain and you are not properly servicing your domestic route.”

This story was originally published with the headline TPP credits MPs for CAL's additional Tobago flight and has been updated to include additional details. See original post below.

