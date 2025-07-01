T&TEC ordered to compensate worker for injury

Justice Ricky Rahim -

A High Court judge has held the Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission (T&TEC) partly responsible for the injury of one of its employees, ordering the state utility to pay over $500,000 in compensation.

In a ruling on July 1, Justice Ricky Rahim found T&TEC liable for failing to ensure a safe workspace.

Marlon Nelson, a helper in T&TEC’s protection and supervisory control and data acquisition department, suffered serious injuries while moving a heavy electrical panel in May 2016 at the SCADA annexe in Mt Hope. Nelson claimed he was instructed to clean the annexe as part of a rat infestation clean-up, but was also expected to move equipment, including large wired panels.

While pushing a dolly carrying one such panel, a wheel became stuck in a hole in the floor, causing the panel to tip. Nelson tried to stop it from falling by using his head, neck, and back, leading to lasting injury. Rahim found that the floor was in poor condition, filled with “deep holes,” and that the task should have involved more than one worker.

He also found T&TEC failed to properly supervise and assign tasks, including failing to assess risks or repair the annexe’s floor promptly. Rahim described the supervisor’s conduct as “abysmal.”

He said, “At common law, an employer owes to each of his employees a duty to take reasonable care for his safety in all the circumstances of the case.

“The duty is often expressed as a duty to provide safe plant and premises, a safe system of work, safe and suitable equipment, and safe fellow-employees, but the duty is nonetheless one overall duty.

“The duty is a personal duty and is non-delegable. All the circumstances relevant to the particular employee must be taken into consideration, including any particular susceptibilities he may have. Subject to the requirement of reasonableness, the duty extends to employees working away from the employer’s premises, which may include employees working abroad.”

However, the judge also found Nelson partly responsible for his injury. He criticised Nelson’s decision to brace the falling panel with his neck and back, calling it “nothing short of astounding.” Nelson’s contributory negligence was assessed at 30 per cent.

Nelson, a semi-professional guitarist, can no longer perform due to his injuries, which have also affected his personal life. He was awarded $200,000 in general damages, along with loss of earnings and medical costs, bringing the total to $511,271.25. Interest and legal costs were also awarded.

Clay Hackett and Alatashe Girvan represented Nelson.